EWS quota gets Haryana cabinet approval

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to implement the central government’s decision to give 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category, taking reservation in government jobs in the state to 57 per cent.

The Cabinet Wednesday gave its nod to implement the reservation in direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D posts in all departments, boards, corporations and local bodies of the state government and in admissions to government-run or government-aided educational institutions.

According to the Cabinet decision, “family” for the purpose of reservation will include the person who seeks the benefit, his/her parents, spouse and children and siblings below the age of 18 years. The income will include income from all sources — salary, agriculture, business and profession and it will be income for the financial year prior to the year of application.

People whose families own or possess five acres of agricultural land and above, residential flat of 1000 sq feet and above, residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities, residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than notified municipalities and any immovable property worth more than Rs 1 crore will not be identified as EWS, the cabinet has decided.