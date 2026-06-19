Express investigated everyone who cracked UPSC ‘poor’ list. What we found

A quick primer: What is EWS?

The EWS quota was introduced in 2019 through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment. It provides 10% reservation in education and government jobs for candidates from the “General Category” who are not eligible for reservations under SC, ST, or OBC categories and who meet prescribed income and asset criteria.

Today, a family with an annual income below ₹8 lakh, and within specified asset limits, can qualify for EWS benefits.