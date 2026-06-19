Express investigated everyone who cracked UPSC ‘poor’ list. What we found

The Indian Express investigated every one of the 104 candidates who cleared Civil Services 2025 under the EWS quota — examining coaching records, school fees, family income and assets. Here is what the data shows about who the quota is reaching, and who it was meant for.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readJun 19, 2026 11:00 AM IST
UPSC Office Indian Express PhotoCivil Services Exam 2025 candidates outside the UPSC office in New Delhi, as an Indian Express investigation reveals questions over EWS quota eligibility among select aspirants. | Express Photo
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An investigation by The Indian Express into the 104 candidates selected under the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) quota in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination raises important questions about how India defines economic disadvantage.

 

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