Gujarat: New warehouses to replace rental godowns to store EVMs, VVPATs

To provide greater security to EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), the state government is funding a project to create EVM warehouses across all the 33 districts. Gujarat will only be the third state to create such an infrastructure after Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“Six of the 33 warehouses, which are being built at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, is already ready and we have filled them with EVMs and VVPATs that will be used for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat,” a senior official of the Election Commission told The Indian Express on Thursday. The first warehouse was commisioned in November 2018 in Botad and thereafter similar structures were completed in Gir Somnath, Amreli, Morbi, Porbandar and Mahisagar districts.

“Currently, EVMs are being stored in FCI godowns, old government buildings, ITI hostels or other hired spaces,” the official said. These EVM warehouses will not only be equipped with CCTV cameras, but will also have round-the-clock armed security guards, strong-rooms with single entry and exit door, and a double-lock system where one key will remain with district collector and second key will be with a Class-I officer.

There are three types of EVM warehouses that are being built in Gujarat and will store over two lakh EVMs and VVPATs. The smallest will have an area of 750 square meters, a medium-sized will be of 1,450 square meters, while the biggest will be of 2,100 square meters.

“The biggest of these warehouses is at Motera near Ahmedabad. Here, two blocks of 2,100 square meters are being built as there are more number of polling stations in the district,” the official added. The remaining 27 warehouses, which have been built as per the specification given by the Election Commission of India, will be commissioned only after counting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is over, the official added.

The state government is completely funding the project and the district collectorates are providing the land. The estimated cost of construction per square meter is Rs 20,000. “Apart from Gujarat, only Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have created such infrastructure,” the official said. While six of these warehouses are complete, 19 are close to completion, while construction for eight of them are in the initial stages.