EC seeks FIR against ‘cyber expert’ who claimed 2014 polls were ‘rigged’

The Election Commission on Tuesday requested Delhi Police to lodge an FIR and investigate the statement made by a US-based self-proclaimed cyber expert who alleged that the BJP had secured the landslide victory in 2014 by hacking into Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In its letter, the poll watchdog said Syed Shuja has allegedly violated section 505 (1) of the IPC pertaining to spreading rumours which creates panic. “Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the commission that allegedly one Mr Syed Shuja claimed (at the event in London) that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVMs used in elections in India,” the EC said.

Following the claims, the BJP launched a blistering attack on the Congressa and said it has already started looking for an “alibi” for its certain loss in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Indian Journalists’ Association, which had organised the conference, is headed by Ashis Ray who, he claimed, is a “committed Congressman” and has been singing paeans in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Prasad also questioned the presence of Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the event. “What was Sibal doing there? In what capacity was he present? My charge is that he was there to monitor the event for the Congress. It was a Congress-sponsored conspiracy designed to defame Indian democracy and its Election Commission,” Prasad said, also calling it a Congress-scripted exercise.

Defending his presence at the event, Sibal said, “Indian Journalists Association London President Ashish Ray told me he has sent invitations to all political parties including BJP & also Election Commission. He (Ashish Ray) sent me a personal e-mail also. I told him that I will be in London for some personal work and he insisted that I should come as they are going to make an important revelation. So I went.”