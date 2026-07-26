Twisha Sharma case: Why court rejected mother-in-law’s bail application

The court observed that the prosecution's apprehension that evidence could be affected if Giribala Singh was granted bail "cannot be said to be unfounded" and noted that the case diary contained sufficient material indicating her alleged involvement.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalJul 26, 2026 05:33 AM IST
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A district court in Bhopal Friday rejected the bail application of retired judge Giribala Singh, holding that releasing her at this stage could influence evidence in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

The court observed that the prosecution’s apprehension that evidence could be affected if Giribala Singh was granted bail “cannot be said to be unfounded” and noted that the case diary contained sufficient material indicating her alleged involvement.

Rejecting the plea, First Additional Sessions Judge Ram Pratap Mishra took note of material collected during the investigation, including WhatsApp chats, call-detail records and statements of the deceased’s family members. “The material available in the case diary indicates the involvement of the applicant/accused in the offence. The alleged offence is a serious crime against a woman and is punishable with imprisonment for life. If the applicant/accused is granted the benefit of bail, there is a possibility that the evidence may be influenced,” the court said.

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The court also noted that Giribala Singh had served as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Bhopal and was serving as Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal, at the time of the incident.

“The apprehension expressed by the objector and the investigating agency that, if the applicant/accused is granted the benefit of bail, the evidence may be influenced cannot be said to be unfounded,” the court observed.

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The court further held that there was “sufficient material available in the case diary to show the involvement of the applicant/accused” and that the allegations and counter-allegations raised by both sides were matters of evidence while the investigation was still continuing.

Twisha, who had married Giribala Singh’s son Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025, died by suicide on May 12, 2026, within seven years of marriage. The prosecution alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. The court noted that the offence under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to dowry death, is punishable with life imprisonment and is a serious offence against women.

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The court rejected the defence’s plea that Giribala Singh’s age, her status as a woman, her 100-year-old mother and her religious activities justified bail, observing that these could not outweigh the gravity of the allegations. It also held that medical records did not indicate any serious illness warranting release on bail and that treatment could be provided in judicial custody if required.

Twisha Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, on the night of May 12, barely five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh. AIIMS Bhopal informed police shortly after midnight on May 13, following which a magisterial inquiry was registered. A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was ante-mortem hanging and also recorded multiple ante-mortem injuries, described as simple in nature and possibly caused by blunt force.

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The case took a dramatic turn after Twisha’s family alleged that she had been subjected to sustained physical and mental harassment over dowry demands and that her husband and mother-in-law had questioned the paternity of her pregnancy, allegedly forcing her to undergo an abortion. On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under provisions relating to dowry death, cruelty and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Alleging serious lapses in the initial investigation and handling of evidence, Twisha’s family sought a CBI probe.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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