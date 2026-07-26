Twisha Sharma case: Why court rejected mother-in-law’s bail application

The court also noted that Giribala Singh had served as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Bhopal and was serving as Chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal, at the time of the incident.

A district court in Bhopal Friday rejected the bail application of retired judge Giribala Singh, holding that releasing her at this stage could influence evidence in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

The court observed that the prosecution’s apprehension that evidence could be affected if Giribala Singh was granted bail “cannot be said to be unfounded” and noted that the case diary contained sufficient material indicating her alleged involvement.

Rejecting the plea, First Additional Sessions Judge Ram Pratap Mishra took note of material collected during the investigation, including WhatsApp chats, call-detail records and statements of the deceased’s family members. “The material available in the case diary indicates the involvement of the applicant/accused in the offence. The alleged offence is a serious crime against a woman and is punishable with imprisonment for life. If the applicant/accused is granted the benefit of bail, there is a possibility that the evidence may be influenced,” the court said.