‘Every time they hit you, rise up stronger’: Jamia website hacked with a message

The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was hacked Thursday by a hacking group called Dark Knight Hackers in support of the students holding protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The message on the University website read: “Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!”

On Sunday, the University was at the centre of protests against the new citizenship law, as police lobbed teargas shells inside the campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque and assaulted them.

Lauding the bravery of students, the hackers wrote under the ‘news’ section: “Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don’t let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger.”

Slamming PM Modi and Amit Shah, the message read, “Modi-Shah thinks we are dumb like their followers but we the students read. We know how the first people would be declared foreigners by NRC and then everyone will be absorbed back through CAA except our Muslims.”

Attacking the government, the hackers drew parallels from the student protests in Hong Kong and said that “every attack on us students is a blow to your grand empire.”

“Students it’s time to organize and unite! Rise our cause on the international stage and fight like Hong Kong students because it’s time to save our democracy!” said the message, and mentioned four demands: first, rollback CAA; second, rollback NRC; third, free unlawfully detained students, and fourth, probe into police brutality.

The message posted by the Dark Knight Hackers had abusive content against the Prime Minister, Home Minister, the media and Delhi police. The JMI Vice-Chancellor was also abused for “being so thick-skinned”. The message against the VC Najma Akhtar comes immediately after she interacted with the students injured during the police crackdown at the campus, assuring them that their medical expenses would be borne by the university.

“The Dystopian future is coming,” the final sentence of the message read.

