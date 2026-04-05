Everything today being leveraged, if not actually weaponised: Jaishankar on changing global order

“At the same time, it must be recognised that you are graduating in a period of unprecedented change. Three examples stand out in this decade in terms of challenges: the Covid pandemic, conflicts and climate change. Each of them has impacted our daily lives to an unimaginable degree."

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that “everything today is being leveraged, if not actually weaponized”, as he spoke about the world facing challenges.

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The remark assumes significance as India is facing the impact of the war in West Asia, and an energy crisis is looming due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur, Jaishankar said, “At the same time, it must be recognised that you are graduating in a period of unprecedented change. Three examples stand out in this decade in terms of challenges: the Covid pandemic, conflicts and climate change. Each of them has impacted our daily lives to an unimaginable degree. The pandemic, in fact, transformed the very manner in which we worked and we lived, holding its own lessons. As for conflicts, their impact on even distant societies have been profound, a testimony to how deep globalisation has now become. Where climate change is concerned, the growing frequency of extreme climate events and the steady erosion of our natural habitat pose both short and long-term concerns.”