Everything is possible when PM Modi is there: Congress on Nirav Modi’s London video

Hours after a video was released by a UK-based daily on Saturday showing diamantaire Nirav Modi walking the streets of London, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its failure to bring back the fugitive billionaire. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister on Twitter, Congress said, “Everything is possible when PM Modi is there.”

A report published by The Telegraph stated that Nirav, who is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in India, is living in a luxurious apartment situated in London’s West End and running a diamond business.

Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India’s historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019

Surjewala tweeted: “Desh ka Rs 23,000 crore loot kar le jao, bagair rok-tok desh se bhaag jao, phir PM ke saath photo khichwao, London mein Rs 73 crore ke aishgaah mein zindagi bitaao, Bujho mai kaun hun, Arre chhota modi, aur kaun! Jab Modi bhaye kautwaal, toh dar kaahe ka!! Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!! (Loot country’s Rs 23,000 crore, leave the country without any hindrance, then click pictures with the Prime Minister. In London, spend life in luxurious Rs 73 crore apartment. So, who am I? ‘Chhota Modi’, who else! Why fear when PM Modi is there. Everything is possible when Modi is there.)

The Congress leader also compared Nirav Modi’s video to a trailer mentioning its director, producer, scriptwriter and production cost. “Pl watch Trailor-A day in the life of ‘Poster Boy’ for ‘Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad’! Director & Producer- Narender Modi! Editor- Arun Jaitley! Script Writer- ED & CBI! Production Cost- ₹23,000Cr! Financed by- Indian Banks! मोदी है तो मुमकिन है!!!”

Pl watch Trailor- A day in the life of ‘Poster Boy’ for ‘Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad’! Director & Producer- Narender Modi! Editor- Arun Jaitley! Script Writer- ED & CBI! Production Cost- ₹23,000Cr! Financed by- Indian Banks! मोदी है तो मुमकिन है!!! https://t.co/NdzDzq0JXM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2019

The Congress asked why was the Modi government was unable to track down the fugitive diamantaire. “Journalists of the @telegraph managed to track down Nirav Modi. Why was the Modi Govt unable to do so? Who is Modi trying to protect? Himself, Nirav Modi or the people who let him escape?” Congress tweeted.

As per the report in The Telegraph, he is living in a “three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block, with views across London”, worth at least £17,000 a month (Rs 15 lakh), the report stated.

A video released by UK-based newspaper Saturday shows Modi, apparently sporting a jacket made from “Ostrich hide” which costs “at least £10,000” (over Rs 9 lakh), repeatedly answering “no comment” to every question posed by the reporter.