‘Everything is going as per plan’: Putin on delivery of S-400 missiles to India

Days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Brazil, Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday said that everything is going according to the plan when it comes to the delivery of S-400 missiles to India, PTI reported. Putin was speaking to reporters on the conclusion of the five-nation summit.

Advertising

“When it comes to S-400 deliveries, everything goes according to plan. Indian colleague (Modi) did not ask to speed up anything, as everything goes well,” President Putin said.

Read | What is S-400 Triumf?

India announced its intention to acquire S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems in 2015. The contract worth USD 5.43 billion was signed during the visit of President Putin to India last year.

PM Modi, who was in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which focussed on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthening India’s ties with the world’s five major economies, met Putin on Wednesday and reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations.

Advertising

Putin invited Modi for the massive Victory Day celebrations in May next year.

The US has opposed the S-400 deal with Russia with the Trump administration threatening to impose sanctions on the states that are acquiring weapons and military hardware from Russia. Senior US officials have cautioned India that the S-400 deal could attract sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law that restricts defence purchases from Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his American counterpart Mike Pompeo in New Delhi that India will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries.

The S-400 is the most advanced long-range air defence missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.