Everyone is free to think & tweet on any subject, says Ajit Pawar

A day after his son Parth Pawar announced that he will file an intervention plea in the Supreme Court over the stay on Maratha reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that everyone is free to think and tweet on any subject.

“My sister Supriya Sule has already made our stand clear and that is NCP’s stand as well. Be it Maratha, Dhangar or any other community, everyone should get their rightful reservation,” Ajit Pawar told mediapersons in Pune.

On Thursday, Parth, a NCP leader and grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, had tweeted that he will approach the SC to file an intervention application seeking a vacation on the stay on Maratha reservation even as he is “ready to carry the burning torch” of the community’s agitation.

Sharad Pawar, too, said that the state has already approached the court seeking a vacation of the stay order. Speaking to mediapersons in Pune, he said: “The state government has already gone to the court on the reservation issue. If anyone else wants to approach the court, they can do so… 10 people can go to court. The NCP and Maharashtra government’s stand is to get the stay lifted.”

Asked about Parth’s plan, Ajit Pawar said, “Every time there is a tweet, questions are thrown at me, but that is not my only business… I have several other responsibilities in the state…”

He added: “Everyone is free to think what they want and tweet on any subject”.

Parth, however, maintained that his father was not in disagreement. “He has never said he does not agree with my statement. He said reservations should be given to all communities in need. He said I have an independent stand and in a democracy, you are allowed to voice your opinion,” he told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Parth had issued a statement saying that while the SC has granted a stay on the quota and the matter has been referred to a larger constitutional bench, it will take a long time for the issue to be decided. “However, we do not have time. Look at the damage caused to one entire generation who were expecting their results. There is an urgency in the matter, as by the time the matter may be decided by the constitution bench, many generations of Maratha community may get affected,” he had added.

“I have decided to file an intervenor application before the Supreme Court in the said matter. My lawyers are in process of drafting the SLP (Special Leave Petition) and we shall file it as soon as possible by legally vetting all options.”

