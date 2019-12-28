‘They grabbed by neck, pushed me’: Priyanka Vadra alleges manhandling by UP cops

AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached at Jailed S R Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday, Darapuri was arrested in Anti CAA violence. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached at Jailed S R Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday, Darapuri was arrested in Anti CAA violence. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday alleged that Uttar Pradesh cops manhandled her by grabbing her neck and pushing her while she was on her way to the residence of a retired IPS officer in Lucknow, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

Narrating her experience, Priyanka claimed the police surrounded her in an attempt to stop her and a female police officer held her by the throat, while another pushed her as she was walking towards Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar’s sector 18.

“As we were on our way, suddenly a police vehicle came in front of us and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them why and was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead,” she told reporters.

In the events that unfolded thereafter, Priyanka started to walk towards IPS officer SR Darapuri’s house, followed by the police, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle and the police tried to stop her at the Munshipulia area in the state’s capital, he said. Singh claimed she walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave a slip to the police as well as the party workers.

“I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my ‘satyagraha’,” PTI quoted Priyanka as saying.

Agitated by the police’s action, Priyanka said she asked a police officer why she was stopped in the middle of the city.

“The BJP government is working in a cowardly manner. I am the in-charge of (eastern) Uttar Pradesh Congress and the government is not going to decide where will I go in the state,” she said.

After grappling with the police, Priyanka managed to meet the family members of Darapuri and said, “I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit), so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so.”

Responding to a question whether the government felt its politics was in danger because of her, she said, “Everybody’s politics is in danger.”

Meanwhile, a report was submitted by police officer Archana Singh, who was on duty in the morning, to the Additional Superintendent stating that Priyanka’s car was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route. She further stated “rumours” doing rounds on social media of heckling and strangulation are incorrect.

Responding to UP Police’s act, Congress leader Sushmita Dev addressed a press conference Saturday evening demanding imposition of President’s rule in the state.

The Congress leader “didn’t violate Section 144 but even then she was manhandled by police”, Dev said, alleging “there is complete goonda raj and there should be President’s rule in the state”.

