Everyone above 45 years of age eligible for vaccination from April 1, says govt

With several states experiencing a second wave of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union Cabinet Tuesday decided to further open up the vaccination, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1.

Earlier, only senior citizens and people in the age group of 45-60 with specific comorbidities were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. From April 1, anyone above the age of 45 years can either register online or on the spot for vaccination.

The decision comes with the cumulative vaccination figures touching the 5 crore-mark. Significantly, on Monday, a record 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were administered in India.

The decision also comes in the backdrop of six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu — reporting a surge in daily new cases.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that Maharashtra reported 24,645 cases. It continues to report the highest daily share of new cases (60.53%) in the country. It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases.