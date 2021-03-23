scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Everyone above 45 years of age eligible for vaccination from April 1, says govt

Earlier, only senior citizens and people in the age group of 45-60 with specific comorbidities were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Written by Kaunain Sheriff M | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2021 4:24:57 pm
Vaccine, CovidThe decision comes with the cumulative vaccination figures touching the 5 crore-mark. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

With several states experiencing a second wave of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union Cabinet Tuesday decided to further open up the vaccination, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1.

Earlier, only senior citizens and people in the age group of 45-60 with specific comorbidities were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. From April 1, anyone above the age of 45 years can either register online or on the spot for vaccination.

Explained |Why interval between Covishield doses has been raised to 8 weeks

The decision comes with the cumulative vaccination figures touching the 5 crore-mark. Significantly, on Monday, a record 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were administered in India.

The decision also comes in the backdrop of six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu — reporting a surge in daily new cases.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that Maharashtra reported 24,645 cases. It continues to report the highest daily share of new cases (60.53%) in the country. It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases.

