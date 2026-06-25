Every Indian is a VIP, says Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

UNDERLINING THE need for leadership that is accessible and accountable, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said the perception of “VIP culture” could weaken the trust between citizens and government.

Radhakrishnan was speaking at the launch of the book, VIP Culture in India: Power, Privilege and the Distance from Democracy, by Nabam Rebia, former Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, and Sandeep Kumar, a UPSC coach and motivational speaker.

“Democracy flourishes when public office is seen as a responsibility rather than a special privilege. True leadership is always being accessible, accountable and connected to the aspirations of an ordinary man and woman,” Radhakrishnan said.