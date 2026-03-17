Every country has right to act keeping own interests in mind: Israel envoy

Amid the looming energy crisis in India due to the conflict in West Asia and New Delhi coordinating with Tehran on the safe passage of India-bound ships at the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said on Monday that “every country has the right to do whatever they need in order to meet their interests”.

In his first media interaction since the conflict started on February 28, Azar — who was Israel’s Deputy National Security Advisor — said on the energy crisis: “What you are undergoing now is nothing compared with what would happen to the world and to (its) stability and to the economy if the Iranian regime would be allowed to build a military nuclear arsenal and build tens of thousands of ballistic missiles and an army of drones.” Iran would use these to attack not just their neighbours, but also help proliferate among its proxies in the region, Azar added. “That is very bad news for international trade…for the future of development of the Gulf countries, for the future of Indians who are living in the Gulf, for the future of trade between India and the Gulf countries,” he said.