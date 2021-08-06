Every aspect of democracy was desecrated that day: Chidambaram on J&K special status abrogation

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged on Thursday that every aspect of democracy was “desecrated” on that day and India’s democratic credentials were diminished in the eyes of the world.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre announced nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“This day (August 5) two years ago a (un)constitutional coup was executed in J&K,” Chidambaram tweeted.

This day (August 5) two years ago a (un)constitutional coup was executed in J&K Every aspect of democracy was desecrated on that day and India’s democratic credentials were diminished in the eyes of the world We must stand resolutely with the people of J&K — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2021

“Every aspect of democracy was desecrated on that day and India’s democratic credentials were diminished in the eyes of the world. We must stand resolutely with the people of J&K,” the former home minister said.

Four terror incidents, protests by the PDP and celebrations by the BJP marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Thursday as opposition parties in the Kashmir Valley vowed to strive for the restoration of the pre-August 2019 status of the erstwhile state.