Evening news briefing: Modi targets Congress over Article 370, Bangladesh Home Minister reacts over BSF officer’s death, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday continued his attack on the Congress, accusing its leaders of failing to abrogate provisions of Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964. He was addressing a gathering in Rewari on the last day of election campaigning. “During a debate in Parliament in 1964, the country’s distinguished leader got upset… there was division in the Congress. There was a demand that Article 370 be nullified and there be a debate on this issue in Parliament. “At that time, Congress leaders, with folded hands, had said that their demand would be met and Article 370 would be nullified in one year. But the matter was again put on the back burner,” said Modi while addressing his second rally of the day. Read More

Two days after a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was shot dead and another was injured by Bangladesh border guards, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the killing was a “misunderstanding”. The Home Minister added that he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah if required, news agency PTI reported. Vijay Bhan Singh, BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh was killed, while constable Rajvir Yadav was injured after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel fired at them Thursday during a flag meeting along the border. Read More

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons from Surat in connection with the murder of former Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was also an appellant in the Ayodhya case. On Friday, seven persons were detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad for questioning following leads from the UP Police. Of the seven detained, four are from Surat and three from Ahmedabad. Of the four detentions in Surat, three are from Limbayat area. The UP police found a box of sweets at the crime spot that had a Surat address. Sources said the sweets were purchased from Dharti Farsan shop situated in Navsari Bazaar area in Surat. Read More

Despite getting off to a poor start, India managed to post 224/3, before the play was called off due to downpour on Day 1 of the third and final Test at the JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday. Rohit Sharma continued his fine run as he completed his sixth century in the longer format of the game, becoming the only Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to slam three Test hundreds in a series. At the close of play, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were unbeaten at the crease as the duo added 185 for the fourth wicket. Rahane was batting on 83, while his partner had added 117 under his name. Read More

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray talks about breaking the family tradition of not contesting polls, the Aarey tree cutting issue, on an equal power-sharing formula with BJP and his plan of joining the government. When asked why did he break the Thackeray family tradition of not contesting the polls, he said: “If you go by the surname, yes I’m breaking the tradition. Otherwise, any Sena candidate is contesting elections, we are equally involved. Because it’s all family. So there is no breaking of tradition. But otherwise, of course, I always wanted to be a part of the legislative process for a long time. And I thought I can contribute more effectively through that. Hence I have taken the plunge,” Read More

In an attempt to prevent mass cheating during examinations, a college in Karnataka made its students take semester examinations wearing a cardboard box over their heads. The incident happened at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri. The images were widely circulated on social media. Following the incident, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar strongly criticised the development, saying it was “totally unacceptable”. “This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly,” the minister said. Read More

It takes a humongous amount of courage and conviction to envisage a film like Jallikattu. And a remarkable skill of a great technician to breathe life into such a wild, wild, vision of a village full of men falling into a vortex of unchecked masculinity. It is very unlikely to think of another director except Lijo Jose Pellissery to turn this script into a 90-minute visually electrifying visceral journey into the human psyche. Read More

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played cricket with local boys in Rewari after his chopper made an emergency landing at KLP College on Friday, due to bad weather while returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally.