Evening news briefing: Army hits Pok terror launch pads, UP CM meets Kamlesh Tiwari’s family, and more

Army hits terror launch pads in PoK after ceasefire violation by Pakistan kills two soldiers

The Indian Army on Sunday hit terror launch pads and Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to them in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a retaliatory attack against ceasefire violation that killed two soldiers and a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Three civilians of Ghundhishat village in Tangdhar sector were also injured in the firing. However, in the retaliatory firing by India, five Pakistani Army personnel were killed along the Line of Control (LoC), PTI reported.

Kamlesh Tiwari’s family meets Adityanath, demands capital punishment for killers

Two days after the murder of former Hindu Mahasabha president Kamlesh Tiwari created a political furore in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the deceased’s family at his official residence and assured that the guilty persons would not be spared. Tiwari’s mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister and demanded capital punishment for the killers. Adityanath assured all help to the family during the meeting and said the police was earnestly probing the case.

Get ready for Ayodhya verdict, buy swords, not gold on Dhanteras: BJP leader

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh asked people to buy “iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels” on Dhanteras. “The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected soon and we are confident that it will be in favour of the Ram temple. However, this could vitiate the atmosphere, so it is advisable to stock iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels. These swords will be useful for our own protection when such a time comes,” BJP’s city president for Deoband, Gajraj Rana told reporters.

Explained: Why Rohit Sharma has been a hit as a Test opener

With three hundreds in four innings, including a double hundred, the fears of Rohit Sharma failing in his opener-avatar in Tests seem grossly misplaced. Far from it, the ploy seems to be a masterstroke, at least in the subcontinent. Even in the 50-over version, Rohit these days sticks to a pattern: watchful start, steady acceleration, and the final flourish. To an extent, he adheres to the same philosophy in Test matches too. For instance, during his double hundred in Ranchi, he scored just 20 runs in the first 50 balls that he faced

Netflix unveils its most-watched TV shows and movies; Stranger Things, Bird Box top the list

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the list of its most-watched TV shows from the duration of October 2018 to September 2019. Netflix has been notoriously secretive about the viewership numbers of its content and has often not been particularly forthcoming as to which of its TV shows and movies get the most views.

Duffer Brothers’ horror-science fiction show Stranger Things was the most-watched TV show on the platform. Among the movies, Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic horror film starring Sandra Bullock, topped the list.

Stranger Things beat the dark comic-book adaptation Umbrella Academy to occupy the top spot. Sex Education, Our Planet, When They See Us and others also made it to the list.

Viral video: Child falls from second floor, lands on moving rickshaw

A child in Madhya Pradesh survived ‘miraculously’ after he slipped and fell from the second floor of a building and landed on a rickshaw that was passing on the road. According to news agency ANI, the child’s father said he was playing on the second floor with family members when suddenly he lost his balance and fell from the railing. The father, Ashish Jain, also claimed that the child was examined at a hospital and is safe.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the horrifying incident, showing the child landing on the backseat of a rickshaw while it was moving at a slow pace. The rickshaw puller and other local residents immediately rushed to the scene.

WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.297 adds new Light, Dark Splash Screens

WhatsApp’s latest beta version adds a new Light Splash Screen feature to the instant messaging app, reported WABetaInfo. The Light Splash Screen is a launch screen which is a simple page with the WhatsApp logo plastered on a white background. As per the report, the screen shows up initially when users open the WhatsApp for the first time.

This new launch screen feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.297, which has been released just now. The report also mentions that the Splash Screen in WhatsApp first made its appearance in the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.110.21 a few days ago.

Watch: SRK, Aamir and other film stars join PM Narendra Modi to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted many film and television personalities at his residence in New Delhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He hailed the entertainment industry for helping popularise the ideals of Gandhi through films and other creative mediums. On the occasion, he also released a special video that has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featuring several Bollywood stars.