Evening news wrap: Farooq Abdullah meets NC leaders; flashes ‘victory’ sign; 29 protesters released on bail; and more

Two months into detention, Farooq Abdullah meets NC leaders; flashes ‘victory’ sign

A delegation of leaders from the National Conference Sunday met their party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and his wife at their residence in Srinagar. The delegation also met NC vice-president Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas. Both are among the score of politicians in Kashmir who remain under preventive detention since August 5.

Aarey protest: 29 protesters released on bail, prohibitory orders in force

Twenty-nine people got bail Sunday after they were arrested for protesting against the felling of trees for a metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony. On Saturday, the Mumbai Police arrested 29 people and imposed prohibitory orders in and around Aarey Colony, where protesters camped for 24 hours to prevent the felling of trees. Prohibitory orders continued to be in force in Aarey Colony and surrounding areas for the second day.

Hosts draw first blood, win by 203 runs

India triumphed in style over the dwindling South African batting order, after bundling the visitors on 191 in the second session of the fifth day of the first Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led team won by 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series.

Explained: India’s wettest September in more than 100 years

Why is the monsoon refusing to leave this year? The answer may lie in a complex set of factors, including a little understood hot-cold condition over the Indian Ocean. The standout feature of this year’s monsoon has been the unusually high rainfall in September. The month just gone by normally sees 170.2 mm rain over the country as a whole; this year, September saw 259.3 mm of rain, over 52% more than the average.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review: Noise out, augmented reality in

There was a time when all conversation around noise cancelling headphone started and ended with Bose. It is no longer so. However, long-time users of Bose still tend to go back to the brand because of their immense loyalty built over years of good experiences. Now, the company has launched what it calls a smart noise cancelling headphone, the Bose Headphone 700.

Indian Ad-Age: How Aamir Khan went through hell to get a Pepsi

Pepsi came up with the line “Yehi hai right choice, baby, Aha!” and in its initial campaign (directed by Mukul Anand) featured Indian pop star Remo Fernandes and film star Juhi Chawla. Although the jingle caught on, the drink itself was not really striking the sort of chord that the brand wanted. It would do so, with a little help from a current and two future Bollywood stars at the time.

“Sensational”: Netizens react after video of Lyrebird mimicking noises goes viral

A fascinating video of a Lyrebird mimicking sounds is making rounds on the internet and netizens cannot keep calm. The video showed the Australian ground dweller mimicking sounds of various other birds along with some man-made noises. The video features the bird, sitting on a railing at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. The bird, who seemed completely oblivious to the camera, went on to accurately mimic sounds of camera shutter, car alarms and what seems like laser beams.

Arun Govil interview – ‘Was rejected in Ramayan audition for Ram’

In a candid conversation with indianexpress.com, Arun Govil, who will be next seen in the play ‘The Legend of Ram’, talks about his Bollywood journey, the success of Ramayan, and what he feels about hatred being spread in the name of Ram.