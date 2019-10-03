Evening news wrap: Amarinder clears air on Kartarpur visit, curbs to be eased on Kashmir leaders and more

Not going to Pak for Kartarpur ceremony, will only visit Gurdwara via corridor: Amarinder

Ruling out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor opening, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he would only be leading the first all-party Jatha to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance. “There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” he said, pointing out that there was a huge difference between visiting Pakistan and going to the Gurdwara through the corridor. Read more

Kashmir leaders to be freed from detention ‘one by one’: J-K Guv’s adviser

Political leaders in Kashmir, who have been placed under house arrest since August 5 as part of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 provisions, will be released from detention in a phased manner, an adviser to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said. “Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan was quoted as saying by ANI when asked if Kashmiri leaders will be released from detention after Jammu region leaders. Read more

Why RBI may cut interest rates tomorrow and why it may not be enough

As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee announces its bi-monthly policy review on October 4, it would know that the Indian economy is facing its worst slowdown since the dip in economic activity following the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Yet, from RBI’s perspective, thankfully, at least the inflation rate (that is the rate of increase in prices) – both at wholesale (WPI) and retail (CPI) levels – has been well under control. That is why, since the start of this calendar year, the RBI has been able to aggressively cut the benchmark repo rate – the rate at which it lends to the banking system. Read more

PMC bank collapse: HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhawan arrested

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police Thursday arrested executive chairman of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Rakesh Wadhawan, vice chairman and managing director of the company Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the collapse of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC). Properties worth Rs 3,500 crore of HDIL were also frozen by the EOW, an official said, PTI reported. A Look Out Notice had been issued against 17 persons, including the father-son duo, on the basis of a complaint by the Reserve Bank of India. Read more

Paris: Four officials killed in knife attack at police headquarters, assailant shot dead

At least four French police officers were killed in a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters on Thursday, according to AFP news agency. The attacker, who worked at the police building in an administrative capacity, was shot in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral. Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene, French channel BFM TV reported. Read more

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal doube ton puts hosts in command

South Africa were 39 for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day two in the first Test against India at Vishakapatnam. The visitors face a herculean task before them as they are trailing by 463 runs. After Rohit Sharma dominated the South Africa bowlers on the opening day, it was Mayank Agarwal who ruled the proceedings on Day 2. Resuming the innings on 84, the Indian opener added another 131 to his total helping the hosts pile up 502/7 on the board before skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings. The 28-year-old scored 215, which included 23 boundaries and six maximums before he was removed by Dean Elgar while trying to accelerate his innings. Read more

Laxmmi Bomb first look: Meet a fierce, sari-clad Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared the first look of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb on his social media accounts. Along with the photo, Khiladi Kumar wrote a lengthy post as well. “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb,” the photo caption read. Read more

WATCH | The Family Man Actor Neeraj Madhav: Mohanlal and Manoj Bajpayee bring out the best in you

