Evening news wrap: IAF admits shooting down own chopper on Feb 27, Navlakha gets SC’s arrest shield and more

Shooting down Mi-17 was a ‘big mistake’ on our part: IAF Chief

Advertising

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Friday admitted that shooting down its own Mi-17 helicopter in Kashmir on February 27 was a “big mistake” and punitive action is being taken against the guilty. “It was a big mistake on our part to shoot down our own helicopter on Feb 27. Court of inquiry submitted its report on shooting down of chopper, disciplinary action being taken against two officers,” he said. In his first press conference after being appointed the Indian Air Force Chief, Bhadauria said Air Force has achieved many important milestones in the last year including Balakot airstrike. Read more

Elgaar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha gets arrest shield from SC till Oct 15

The Supreme Court Friday extended the interim protection from arrest for rights activist Gautam Navlakha till October 15 in the Elgaar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case in Pune. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Maharashtra government to produce the material collected against Navlakha during the probe at the next hearing on October 15. The bench was hearing Navlakha’s petition challenging the Bombay High Court’s rejection of his earlier plea to quash the FIR against him in the case. Read more

Explained: How to read RBI’s monetary policy review

Advertising

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das surprised markets by announcing both the RBI’s revision of the benchmark interest rate in the economy as well as the economic growth outlook for the current financial year. Most analysts expected RBI to cut repo rate (the rate at which RBI lends to the banking system) anywhere between 35 to 40 basis points (a 100 basis points make up a single percentage point.) However, the RBI announced a cut of just 25 basis points. This was even more surprising considering that RBI has one of its sharpest revisions of economic growth. Read more

Anyone who says anything against PM is put in jail: Rahul on FIR against celebrities in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Wayanad in support of the protesters over Bandipur night travel ban, claimed the nation was moving towards an authoritarian state and that everyone in the country knows it. While addressing the media, he was asked about the FIR that was filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Thursday against as many as 50 celebrities who had written an open letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing their concerns over the incidents of mob lynching in the country. Read more

Samsung ends mobile phone production in China, moves plants to Vietnam and India

Samsung has officially ended its mobile phone production in China, according to an official statement from the company. According to Reuters, Samsung has shut down its last China phone factory. It had earlier cut production at the plant, which was located in the city of Huizhou in June. The decision comes as Samsung moves more for its smartphone manufacturing to markets like Vietnam and India. Read more

India arrives for preparatory camp ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

The senior men’s football squad arrived in Guwahati on Friday for a preparatory camp ahead of India’s second-round World Cup qualifier match against Bangladesh, to be held on October 15 in Kolkata. The camp will end on October 12 following which the squad will proceed to Kolkata. “Everyone expects us to win and many people already feel that this India team is at the beginning of a new and very successful era,” head coach Igor Stimac said. India went down to Oman in a heartbreaking 1-2 home loss in their first match of the second round of qualifiers. Read more

JCB shortlist 2019 announced: Debut authors Roshan Ali, Madhuri Vijay make the cut

The race to win the coveted JCB Prize for Literature — India’s richest literary prize — has inched closer to the finishing line. Five exemplary authors and six books have made it to the shortlist. These include Ib’s Endless Search for Satisfaction by Roshan Ali, There’s Gunpowder in the Air by Manoranjan Byapari (translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha), My Father’s Garden by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay and two of Perumal Murugan’s books — Trial by Silence and Lonely Harvest — translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan. Read more

WATCH: The Women Artisans of Kumartuli, North Kolkata | Durga Puja 2019

Advertising

In Kolkata’s Kumartuli, the alley of the potters, where gods and goddesses are born in the skilled hands of mud sculptors who are in the profession of the clay idol making for several generations, only a few women adopt the profession of idol making.