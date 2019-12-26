Evening news briefing: Amit Shah says time to punish ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, Mamata says ‘Don’t fear anybody’ and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Accusing the Congress of instigating the violence in Delhi over the amended Citizenship Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the people in the capital to punish the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. “Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye (The Congress-led tukde-tukde gang is responsible for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. The time has come to punish them. Delhi people should do it),” Amit Shah said while addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In the wake of nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National of Register Citizens, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday said, “leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions”. “Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat said while addressing a gathering at a health summit in New Delhi.

The historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into effect across the country following a gazette notification on December 12. This moment signifies the continuous struggle of many visionary leaders and freedom fighters. With the CAA, a long-pending demand for relief to persecuted religious minorities has been met. Recalling two incidents from history will be useful to understand the importance of the CAA.

Leading yet another protest march over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday asked students to carry on with their protests and “not fear anybody”. Warning the BJP against “playing with fire”, CM Mamata also asserted that peaceful protests will continue as long as the new citizenship law is not withdrawn. “Do not fear anybody. I warn the BJP not to play with fire,” Banerjee told protesting students, adding that she would always be by their side.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday for his claim that there were no detention centres in India, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”. Gandhi attached a video, which purportedly shows an under-construction detention centre in Assam. “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata,” Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag ‘Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

As the final solar eclipse of this year began on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share that he could not “see the Sun due to cloud cover” in New Delhi. The Prime Minister added he caught glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode on live stream, and “enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts”. However, it was what happened around an hour later that almost “eclipsed” the PM’s original tweet. Read more

If there is one player in the current Indian cricket team who stands out for his meteoric rise and whose leadership skills made him a fan favourite with the whole country then it is undoubtedly India captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli burst on to the scene in 2008 when he made his international debut on August 18. It certainly wasn’t a memorable occasion as he was dismissed cheaply for 18 in his first innings against Sri Lanka. A year later, Kohli hit his maiden hundred against the same opponent in Kolkata in 2009, signalling his arrival on the international scene. Read more

Gigantic swarms of locusts have descended on parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, destroying crops and triggering panic. The first large swarm arrived in Gujarat about 10 days ago. In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier this week reviewed measures taken to deal with locust attacks in the western districts. Some 10 swarms have entered Rajasthan since May; however, the crisis is currently the most acute in Gujarat.

