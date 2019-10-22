Evening news briefing: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM, Infosys shares tanks 16% and more

PM joked about media trying to trap me into saying ‘anti-Modi’ things: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi joked about how the media was trying to trap him into saying “anti-Modi” things. Banerjee, who met PM Modi in New Delhi, told reporters: “He has been watching TV, he has been watching you guys, he knows what you are trying to do. So stop.” Banerjee called the meeting a “unique experience” and thanked the Prime Minister for giving him “quite a lot of time.” “PM talked a lot about his way of thinking about India which was quite unique. He spoke about the way in which he sees governance in particular and why sometimes the mistrust of people on the ground, colours the governance. It, therefore, creates structures of elite control over the governance process,” he said. Read More

After empty stands at Ranchi, Virat Kohli wants India to have just five Test centres

India should stick to having five traditional Test centres, while the rotation of venues can take place for ODIs and T20s, said Indian captain Virat Kohli after winning the third Test at Ranchi on Tuesday. “We have been discussing this for a long time now. And in my opinion, we should have five Test centres. Period,” he said. “I agree that you know, state associations, rotation and giving games and all that. That’s fine for T20 and one-day cricket. But Test cricket; teams coming to India should know we are going to play at these five centres. These are the pitches we are going to expect. These are the kind of people… they going to come to watch. Crowds…. So that becomes a challenge already when you are leaving the shores,” Kohli said. Read More

Explained: The Infosys allegations, and why they matter

Shares of Infosys fell sharply by up to 15.9% on Tuesday after it emerged on Monday that a group of whistleblowers have written a letter to the company’s Board alleging unethical practices by its current CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. The company had on Monday confirmed that it had received the whistleblower complaint, and said that the same had been placed before the audit committee as per the company’s policies. Read More

Explained: Why BJP wants TDP to ‘merge’ with it in Andhra

The BJP has publicly called upon the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to merge with it. BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao, who belongs to Andhra Pradesh, has twice asked the TDP whether it was ready to merge with the BJP, and offered to initiate talks if the TDP was willing. Why has a party that won less than 1% of the vote in the Assembly elections of April 2019 asked the party that won just under 40%, and was ruling the state until then, to merge with it? It has got to do with the current state of politics in southern India, and the BJP’s plan for its further expansion. Read More

Won’t retract Kashmir remarks; will study palm oil boycott by Indian traders: Malaysia PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi’s actions in Kashmir despite Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil. The impasse could exacerbate what Mahathir described as a trade war between the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of the commodity and its biggest buyer so far this year. Read More

KBC 11: Toughest ten questions that made contestants quit the Amitabh Bachchan show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 continues to interest the viewers in its 11th season and so far, the Amitabh Bachchan show has seen three crorepatis. The format of KBC is essentially the same one that we first saw 19 years ago, with only a few tweaks. The questions that Big B asks on the show generate curiosity among the viewers as they also play the game via Sony LIV’s Play Along feature. Read More

Bangladesh MP expelled from course after hiring 8 lookalikes to appear in exams for her

A Bangladeshi politician was expelled from university after she was found to have hired eight lookalikes to appear in exams for her. Tamanna Nusrat, who is an MP from Bangladesh’s ruling party Awami League party, is accused of paying the lookalikes to take her place in at least 13 tests, reported AFP. The scandal came to light after a private news channel confronted one of the lookalikes in an exam hall, and the video soon went viral. Elected to parliament last year, Nusrat had enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts course at the Bangladesh Open University (BOU). Read More

Indian Army defuses live Pak mortars

Army defused three unexploded mortars which were recently fired by Pakistani troops in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.