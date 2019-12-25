Evening news briefing: PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Scheme; Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover withdrawn and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

CAA protest: Do you think what you did was right, PM Modi asks those who damaged public property

Condemning the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at those who were involved in vandalism, saying they “should introspect if what they did was right.” On the birth anniversary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Wednesday, Modi also launched the Atal Bhujal Scheme.

Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to Z category

Following a security assessment review, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the security cover of former Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded from Y+ to Z category, PTI reported.

Amid CAA protests, Tripura royal scion forms ‘apolitical outfit’ to protect tribal rights

Amid rising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tripura, former state Congress president and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Wednesday announced the formation of a new ‘apolitical party’ for indigenous welfare activism, including protests against the citizenship law.

Jumla bells, jumla bells, jumlas all the way: Congress’ Christmas carol for BJP

On the occasion of Christmas, Congress brought out its nonchalant humour to take a cheeky dig at the BJP and tweeted caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani making their wishes.

Irish priest rolls out of Christmas Eve Mass on scooter

As people around the world got together to mark Christmas through prayers and hymns, a priest is going viral online for an epic exit from a midnight mass. An Irish Catholic priest made a memorable exit from Christmas Eve Mass in Dublin on December 24 when he went out rolling down the aisle on a scooter! Now, the unusual exit from the church is going viral delighting many online.

A great time to be a benevolent government: Harsha Bhogle

Amidst the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has come out in support of the country’s youth saying the government needs to listen to them.

OnePlus 8 series could bring three phones: OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro expected

OnePlus 8 series is already in the work. This has been revealed by several rumours and leaks coming from various sources. Past leaks of the OnePlus 8 series revealed vague details about the phone. But now, for the first time, comes a leak that reveals some concrete details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

Madras Waste Exchange: In a first, Chennai launches online portal for recyclable scrap

In a bid to address the waste management issue in the city and reduce their carbon footprint, citizens of Chennai have begun segregating waste and recycling non-biodegradable waste generated in their households every day.

