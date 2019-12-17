Evening news briefing: Violence in Delhi’s Seelampur over CAA, CJI recuses from hearing 2012 rape case convict’s review plea and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Police fire tear gas shells after stone-pelting Delhi’s Seelampur; Kejriwal appeals for peace

A protest against the Citizenship Act on Tuesday turned violent in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi as demonstrators pelted stones at police who had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob, news agency PTI reported. The entry and exit gates at five metro stations in the nearby areas were closed. These include Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations.

Opposition meets President on Jamia crackdown: Anguished, want judicial probe, says Sonia

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with a number of leaders from opposition parties, Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to register their protest over the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and repeal the contentious amendment made to the Citizenship Act. Addressing the press after the meeting, Gandhi said, “The situation is very serious and we are very anguished at the manner in which police have dealt with peaceful protesters. The police beat the students which is not acceptable in a democracy.”

2012 gangrape case: CJI recuses from hearing convict’s review plea

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Tuesday recused himself on personal grounds from hearing the review plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case. The plea seeking review of the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment, awarding death penalty, will now be taken up by a new bench on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Delhi court is also scheduled to hear tomorrow the convicts before deciding whether to direct Tihar authorities to expedite their execution.

Pervez Musharraf gets death sentence for imposing Emergency in 2007

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf was handed death penalty by a special court on Tuesday for imposing Emergency in 2007. Musharraf, who is in Dubai since 2016 for medical treatment, had declared a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, suspending Pakistan’s Constitution. He also detained several judges, including the chief justice of Pakistan.

Explained: Why Pranab Mukherjee wants 1,000 MPs — and why Lok Sabha has only 543 today

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said that the number of seats in Lok Sabha should be increased to 1,000 from the present 543, and advocated a corresponding increase in the number of MPs in Rajya Sabha and state legislatures. Every MP currently represents an average 16-18 lakh Indians — too large a number to be kept in touch with, in a meaningful way, Mukherjee said. This argument has been made by several political leaders in the past — most recently by Jitin Prasada, Mukherjee’s former Cabinet colleague, who said that the number of Lok Sabha seats should be rationalised on the basis of population.

INDvWI 2nd ODI: West Indies aim to seal series as India seek to survive

After going down in the first ODI by eight wickets, hosts India would aim to bounce back in the contest when they take on a buoyant West Indies in the second encounter in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The visitors, on the other hand, will enter the competition on a confident note and the management would hope for a similar show from their young middle-order. Windies are currently leading the contest 1-0, and it will be an important clash for Virat Kohli’s men, who would be aiming to keep the three-match series alive.

Sushant Singh on his contract ending with Savdhaan India: I sell my talent, not my conscience

Sushant Singh on Tuesday morning tweeted that his association with long-running TV show Savdhaan India has come to an end. It was speculated that the development came after the actor’s participation in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, “Well, I got to know last night only that my contract is being terminated. I wasn’t given a particular reason, and I don’t even want to speculate. It can be a coincidence that it happened on the same day as my presence at the protest. I really don’t know the reason, but the channel has the right to change the host.”

Jamia Millia Islamia students, alumni clean roads outside campus after protest

A day after the police crackdown in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus in New Delhi, a video of students and alumni cleaning the roads leading to the university has gone viral. The group of volunteers came together to clean up the roads in the New Friends Colony area of Delhi after Monday’s protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the Delhi Police’s actions on the campus. In the video, the group of men are seen picking papers, sweeping the litter and putting them in big plastic bags for disposal in spite of the chilly weather.

