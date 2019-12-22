Evening news briefing: PM Modi speaks on CAA and NRC, Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling service goes live; and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Govt creating environment of fear, uncertainty: Opposition hits back at Modi

The Congress on Sunday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that the party is misleading people on the new Citizenship Amendment Act by calling it anti-Muslim and asserted the government had created an “environment of fear, uncertainty”.

Sahitya Akademi awardee G Nanjundan found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Renowned translator and Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof. G Nanjundan was found dead in his apartment in Bengaluru on Saturday. According to Bengaluru City Police, Nanjundan had not reported to work at Bangalore University since Wednesday, and his phone had been switched off since.

Urban Naxals, Congress misleading Muslims on NRC, citizenship law, says PM Modi

Stating that BJP believes in sabka saath, sabka vikaas and that the party has never discriminated people for their religion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged people in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to stand up and respect Parliament for passing the citizenship law. Accusing opposition of spreading rumours among people, Modi said, “They are misleading people and stoking their emotions against citizenship law.”

Will move court to get clarification on arrest warrant: Shashi Tharoor

An arrest warrant reportedly was issued against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by a Kerala court after he failed to appear before it in a hearing related to a case filed against him by a BJP MahilaMorcha lawyer. The Congress leader, however, argued that the summons he received had no specific date mentioned for appearance.

Navdeep Saini gets wicket with toe-crunching yorker on ODI debut

Navdeep Saini sparkled on his ODI debut for India against West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. He bowled a spectacular opening spell and took the most spectacular wicket of the innings, getting Roston Chase out with a perfect yorker.

Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling service goes live: Check if its available for you

After testing for several months, Airtel introduced its awaiting Wi-Fi calling service in India earlier this month. Having said that, Bharti Airtel is the first telecom operator to launch such a service in the country. Looks like rival Reliance Jio is soon going to answer Airtel and launch its own VoWi-Fi service in India.

National Mathematics Day: Desi netizens share their struggles with the ‘controversial subject’

On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, several netizens took to social media to pay tribute to Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics day to commemorate Ramanujan’s 125th birth anniversary.

Watch | Malaika Arora Interview

Supermodel of the Year is judged by Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Malaika talks about fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year. She also busts myths about modeling. Supermodel of the Year airs on MTV India every Sunday at 7 pm.

