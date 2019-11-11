Evening news briefing: Congress backs Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, students clash with police outside JNU; and more

Maharashtra government formation: Congress agrees to back Shiv Sena

Advertising

Putting an end to the wait over the formation of government in Maharashtra, the Congress Monday agreed to lend outside support to the Shiv Sena. The headway came following a telephonic discussion between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, where they purportedly discussed over government discussion in the state.

JNU protests: Students clash with police outside campus, extra force deployed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for the fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students.

Advertising

Three months on, train services in Kashmir valley to resume from tomorrow

Train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5 in view of the Centre’s decision to scrap special status to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Explained | Why Bolivia has become the latest South American nation to fall into chaos

Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday, forced out of power by massive protests that had rocked the country for 18 days over alleged discrepancies in the general election held last month. The leader of the South American country, whom the elections had brought to power for a fourth term, has said that he has been the target of a coup, and has alleged the role of a “civic-political-police” conspiracy to remove him from power.

Lata Mangeshkar rushed to hospital; niece says singer is ‘stable and recovering’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday. Hospital sources told PTI that the singer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Industrial production contracts 4.3 per cent in September

Poor performance in the manufacturing sector has led to a dip in industrial production which contracted 4.3 per cent in September, according to official data released on Monday. In the same period last year, factory output had expanded to 4.6 per cent.

Cyclone Bulbul: CM Mamata Banerjee sets up task force to review relief ops

Cyclone Bulbul left a trail of destruction in south Bengal districts after making landfall in Sagar Island on Saturday night, killing at least 10 people. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cancelled a scheduled administrative meeting in Kolkata to undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in South 24 Parganas district.

‘Real heroes’: CRPF constable braving snow to do his duty gets ‘salute’ from netizens

Advertising

Besides keeping a check on the intrusion of enemy forces, guarding the borders of our nation in hostile terrain and extreme weather conditions are also one of the major challenges faced by Indian soldiers. Recently, a CRPF constable was seen going about his patrolling duty in the union territory of J&K amid heavy snowfall and won praise online.