Evening news briefing: Lawyers chant ‘shame’ in court over CAA protests, HC dismisses convict’s plea claiming juvenility in 2012 rape case and more

A wrap of top news today evening.

Mamata Banerjee dares BJP: ‘If you have guts, hold UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday dared the BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC,” Banerjee said at a rally in Kolkata. The Bengal CM took another dig at the BJP, saying while the party was founded in 1980, “it is asking for our citizenship documents from 1970.”

CAA protests: Lawyers shout ‘shame, shame’ as Delhi HC rejects students’ plea for relief from arrest

Lawyers chanted “shame shame” after the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The court was hearing a plea seeking interim protection from coercive action against students, besides setting up a court-monitored committee to probe the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia.

‘If Musharraf dies before execution, his body to be hanged in Islamabad for 3 days’, says verdict

The detailed judgment in the high treason case against former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf directs law enforcement agencies to hang Musharraf’s “corpse in Islamabad’s D-chowk for three days if he passes away before execution”. Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court, which found him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007.

Dec 2012 gangrape case: HC dismisses plea of convict claiming juvenility at time of offence

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea of one of the convicts in December 2012 gangrape case claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the offence. The court asked the Delhi Bar Council to take action against the advocate for filing a forged affidavit in the court regarding the convict’s age.

Rajasthan Royals rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.40 crore

In the third round, franchises had their focus on young talent. Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account as well. Rajasthan Royals rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 crore. In the second round, Piyush Chawla became a surprise pick as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked him for Rs 6.75 crore.

Explained: What is Section 144 CrPC, now in force at several places in India?

Section 144 CrPC empowers a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate, or any other authorised executive magistrate to “direct any person to abstain from a certain act or to take certain order with respect to certain property in his possession or under his management, if such magistrate considers that such direction is likely to prevent, or tends to prevent, obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquility, or a riot, of an affray”.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan and others react on CAA

In a conversation with ETimes, Kangana Ranaut said, “We are at the threshold of a great possibility now’s the time where decisive decisions are being taken. And we will finally know what is India what is not India who is an Indian who is not an Indian because that clarity no one has yet, you know the governments before have made sure that we do not know our borders and we do not know our population.”

Watch: Jamia students make way for ambulance during Citizenship law protests

The video shows protesters swiftly making way for an ambulance without any hassles. The clip, first shared on Twitter, shows a big group of protesters — students and locals — outside the campus in Jamia Nagar area of New Delhi, holding placards and raising their voice against the contentious law. But as soon as they spot the ambulance approaching the main road, the protesters parted on either side of the road to let the vehicle pass.

