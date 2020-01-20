Evening news briefing: JP Nadda elected BJP President, South India gets its first Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron; and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

West Bengal Assembly to pass resolution against CAA, says Mamata Banerjee

“As for the CAA, we will also pass a resolution within three to four days. We will pass a resolution (demanding) to withdraw this. I will also request the other states to pass a similar resolution,” Mamata Banerjee said.

JP Nadda elected unopposed as BJP president

JP Nadda will take over at a time when the party is facing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Delhi gangrape case: SC rejects convict’s plea claiming he was juvenile in 2012

While upholding the Delhi High Court verdict, an SC bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and AS Bopanna said there was no ground to interfere with the HC order that rejected Pawan’s plea and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court too.

South India gets its first Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron to keep an eye on Indian Ocean Region

The ‘Tigersharks’ squadron of the Sukhoi-30 MKI jets integrated with the BrahMos cruise missiles was inducted by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate top spots; Jasprit Bumrah leads pack

Shikhar Dhawan has gained seven slots to reach 15th position with 170 runs in two innings against Australia, while KL Rahul has gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.

Dubai declared ‘reciprocating territory’ by India: What does the move mean, why it is important

Apart from Dubai, the other countries declared to be “reciprocating territories” are: United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Aden.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes on homophobia

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: The comedy drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana revolves around homosexuality and has actor Jitendra Kumar playing his partner.

Strangers helped him study so J&K cop pays that forward by giving free books to students

Basant Rath started giving out books to students during his probation period as a newly appointed IPS officer, in Mandi, in Poonch district; and by the time 2002 came to an end, the initiative had grown bigger, and more organised.

