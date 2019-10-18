Evening news briefing: Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Abhijit Banerjee, Pak on FATF grey list, and more

Days after Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee painted a dismal picture of the Indian economy, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the economist has “totally left-leaning thinking” and that he had supported Congress’ proposal of NYAY scheme which was rejected by people of the country in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Goyal said although he’s proud that an Indian has been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics, he doesn’t agree with Banerjee’s ideas.

A day after Mexico deported more than 300 Indian nationals for illegally entering the country to sneak into the United States, the 311 persons landed in New Delhi Friday morning. PTI had reported Thursday that the Indian nationals were deported from the Toluca City International Airport on a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Self-proclaimed working president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Kamlesh Tiwari was allegedly found murdered inside his house in Lucknow on Friday. The police said injury marks were found around Tiwari’s neck and added that the incident was a fallout of personal dispute. Tiwari was one of the appellants in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya title suit case.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the Chinese economy grew by just 6 per cent in the third quarter of the current calendar year – making this the slowest growing quarter since 1992 when the current measure of gross domestic product was first adopted.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper in Tests and T20I format on Friday. The decision came ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka starting October 31. Azhar Ali will be replacing him as Test captain whereas Babar Azam will be taking over the T20I captaincy.

Laal Kaptaan, set in pre-Independence India, tracks a Naga sadhu who is on a dangerous quest. We follow Gossain (Khan) as he makes his way through the hilly ravines of Bundelkhand, dotted with castles and caves and armed contingents of British, Mughal and Maratha soldiers, battling bandits-with-‘inaam’-on-their-heads, and being tasked by masked women with scarred cheeks-and-souls. It is all very picturesque, but it’s also quite pointless.

Activision is going to launch its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game globally on October 25. Ahead of the launch, Activision has made an announcement via a blog post stating that the game will not feature the loot box mechanic, instead, it will feature a battle pass system, similar to the one we get to see in Fortnite.

After former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan criticized Modi government’s majoritarian regime at his lecture in Brown University, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered Rajan’s statement by saying the “worst phase” for India’s public sector banks was when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rajan were at the helm of affairs. The former PM said that he won’t comment on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement targeting his government.