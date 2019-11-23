Evening news briefing: Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Kangana’s Thalaivi teaser out, and more

Advertising

How BJP stitched a deal with Ajit Pawar to return to power in Maharashtra

There were hectic but discreet negotiations between the BJP’s top leadership and NCP’s Ajit Pawar over the past few days. For this, BJP national president Amit Shah had put on the job his most trusted lieutenant, Bhupender Yadav, who is the party general secretary and in-charge of elections in Maharashtra. Even as the closed-room talks between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress leaders were taking place, and there were revelations before the media by them, the BJP kept its cards close to its chest. Read more here

Sharad Pawar vows action against Ajit, say BJP will fail to prove majority on floor

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Saturday promised disciplinary action against his nephew Ajit Pawar for joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. He also warned other NCP MLAs by reminding them of the anti-defection law. Pawar said 10 to 11 NCP MLAs met Ajit, but three have already come back. He added that BJP would not be able to prove its majority on the floor. Read more here

IIT-G students protest after showcause notice to whistleblower professor

On November 17, close to a thousand students gathered at IIT Guwahati (IIT-G) in a candle-light march in solidarity with their professor, Dr Brijesh Kumar Rai. An Assistant Professor of the Electronics and Electrical Engineering Department, Rai was served a showcause notice on November 1, 2019 by the Board of Governors following a two-year-old inquiry against him in a case related to a project funded by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). In 2017, Rai had alleged that there was “corruption in the staff recruitment” concerning the ISRO project. Read more here

Explained: In Maharashtra drama, the key legal provision — Anti-defection law

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has said that his nephew Ajit’s action is an act of indiscipline, and attracts the provisions of the anti-defection law. It was not immediately clear what evidence of support from NCP MLAs Fadnavis and Ajit presented to the Governor. Here is how the anti-defection law — the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, inserted by The Constitution (52nd Amendment) Act, 1985, when Rajiv Gandhi’s government was in power — came to be, and how it evolved over the three decades that followed. Read more here

Pink Ball Test: India declares, leads by 241

Virat Kohli reached his 20th century as captain and became second-fastest to 27 Test centuries in 141 innings equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli shared a 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane who scored 51 runs from 69 deliveries. India look to post a big total on the board and win the match by an innings. India will look to continue their dominance in their maiden Day/Night Test as Bangladesh were forced into the rare position of making two concussion substitutions at Eden Gardens.

Apple AirPods Pro review: Buy this for the silence

AirPods come with silicone tips and also have a design that gives these a smaller tail and hence a more compact feel. Now, the silicone tips is a good place to understand have Apple does, and sells, stuff better. For over a decade these tips have been common to earphones across price points. But while everyone has spoken about how they help the fit, no one else has spoken about their impact on ‘seal’.

Thalaivi first look teaser: Kangana Ranaut transforms into Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the upcoming biopic Thalaivi is out. Along with it, the makers have also announced the release date of the movie. It releases on June 26, 2020. The first look poster shared by the makers looks a little unbelievable and you wonder if it is a photoshopped image of Kangana on Jayalalithaa’s original photo. But things get a little better with the Thalaivi first look teaser.

‘Virat Kohli or first copy?’: Netizens debate after TikTok video goes viral

While Virat Kohli is busy playing the ongoing Test series between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata, a video of his lookalike spotted in Delhi has left netizens confused. The viral clip was shared on TikTok by a user named @amit_yadav2296 and features the doppelganger at Connaught Place. Liked over four lakh times, the video has triggered many reactions online with contemplating whether the person in the video is Kohli or not.