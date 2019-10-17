Evening news briefing: Delhi court allows ED to probe Chidambaram, Pakistani fighter jets intercepted Indian flight, and more

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was Thursday sent for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a Delhi court till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case, PTI reported. Chidambaram is already lodged in Tihar jail under the judicial custody of CBI. The court also extended his judicial custody till October 24 in the case filed by CBI.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and also granted him permission to have home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody.

A Kabul-bound Indian passenger plane was intercepted by Pakistani fighter jets over the latter’s airspace last month. The incident happened amid growing tension between New Delhi and Islamabad since the Balakot airstrikes in February.

On September 23, a SpiceJet flight was intercepted while it was mid-air, with the Pakistani F-16 fighter jets asking the pilot of the commercial plane to lower its altitude and report to them with details of the flight.

In a setback for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Bombay High Court Thursday ruled in favor of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and quashed all Letter Rogatories (LRs) sent by DRI to Singapore and other countries while probing Adani Group firms for alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports between 2011 and 2015.

A LR is a formal request between two countries party to a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), seeking judicial assistance in accessing information on an offshore entity in connection with an ongoing probe.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Thursday accused the Centre of failing to adopt people-oriented policies and its apathy was evident in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statements.

“BJP government have been unwilling to adopt people-oriented policies as seen in statements by Nirmala Sitharaman. Before one can fix the economy, one needs proper diagnosis of the problem,” Singh told reporters in Mumbai.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday tweeted that Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed to a “great” new Brexit deal. However, he added that they still faced resistance from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he sought support for the deal.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime, and our environment,” Johnson tweeted.

Newly elected BCCI chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly addressed the issue of bilateral series between India and Pakistan, saying that cricket ties between the two countries are subject to approval from the Prime Ministers of both sides.

During a media briefing on Thursday in Kolkata, Ganguly was asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties and the former cricketer replied, “You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister.”

If you, like me, thought innovation in the tech space has started stalling, then you just need to take one look at the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581). Don’t dare call it a laptop because it is anything but one and I have many reasons for making this statement. This could well be the computing device of the future, but maybe also a device that came out a bit before its time.

The ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) is a laptop that is larger than normal. In fact, it is more like a desktop replacement than a notebook you can carry around. It looks heavy from the outside and once you hold it you realise it is actually heavy at about 2.5 kg without the charger.

Rare is the director who combines wit, charm and comedy in nearly all his films. And does this successfully. Therefore it is pertinent that we remember the Hindi and Bengali filmmaker who was able to achieve this — Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Not only were his movies entertaining, but they managed to leave an indelible impact on the audience. This is one of the primary reasons why Hrishikesh Mukherjee is still remembered with so much fondness. Here’s a quick look at the parts that play a major role in his filmography.

