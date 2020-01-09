Evening news briefing: CJI Bobde refuses urgent hearing of plea on CAA, Kanhaiya Kumar defends student politics at JNU, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

So much violence, country going through difficult times: CJI SA Bobde

As protests against CAA, NRC continue, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Thursday observed that the country is going through difficult times as the Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking to declare the Citizenship Amendment Act as constitutional.

Why will we not participate in politics, asks Kanhaiya Kumar

At Delhi's protest march, called by the JNUSU today at Mandi House, former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar questioned the intentions of the BJP-led government and asked what issue does the Centre have with government-run educational institutions. "We have a political science department in JNU, why will we not participate in politics," Kumar questioned.

Noida SSP suspended after report of bribery allegations against top officers leaked

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna was Thursday suspended after details of a report he prepared, leveling serious corruption allegations against top police officers of the state, were leaked. Three IPS officers mentioned in the report, allegedly involved in cash for transfers, have been transferred.

Explained: Why US-Iran tensions will lead to longer flights, fewer seats

Heightened tensions between the US and Iran has resulted in international flights becoming up to an hour longer as many airlines have decided to avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace. The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered American carriers to stay clear of the region, and several airlines from other countries have voluntarily decided to do the same.

This old interview of shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan talking about religious harmony is going viral

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue, an old interview of shehnai maestro and Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan talking about religious harmony is going viral. In the video, Khan talks about his days in Benaras.

Chhapaak movie review: Deepika delivers a solid, realised performance

Chhapaak is a happy-making word, associated with splashy puddles, burbling rain songs: it is so very Gulzar. In using it for her film on an acid attack survivor, Meghna imparts it with a decided sting: I will never be able to hear it in the same way again.

‘Just think Indian’: Ravi Shastri speaks on CAA

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests over which have seen the country be on the boil over the last month – leading to thousands of arrests and detentions across the country.

WATCH: JNU Protest — Citizens march to HRD Ministry, demand sacking of VC

Delhi Police stops citizens’ march at Shastri Bhawan. Despite the deployment of cops at the main gate of the varsity campus, students managed to board a bus to attend the march from Mandi House to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

