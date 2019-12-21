Evening news briefing: CAA protests turn violent in UP’s Rampur, Gandhi legacy Bill, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Citizenship Act Protests turn violent in UP’s Rampur, several people, including cops, injured

The death toll in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Uttar Pradesh has soared to 15. Over 600 people, the police said, were taken into custody as part of “preventive action”.

Karnataka: School behind Babri Masjid show caters to Sangh supporters, is run by RSS strongman

The school follows the Karnataka State Board syllabus, but also teaches its students about Indian culture based on the RSS ideology. The buildings on the school premises are named after Hindu gods and goddesses.

Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Telangana HC orders second autopsy of four slain accused

On November 29, the four accused were arrested for allegedly committing rape and killing the woman and later burning her body. A week later, on December 6, the four accused were killed in a police ‘encounter’ at Chattanpali.

Explained: Gandhi Legacy Bill — Why Congressman John Lewis has sought $150 million

The aim of this Bill is to affirm the friendships of the governments of the US and India and to establish a bilateral partnership, “for collaboration to advance development and shared values, and for other purposes”.

This Kerala couple’s unique pre-wedding photoshoot against CAA and NRC is going viral

G L Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar, who are all set to tie the knot on January 31 in the new year, posed for their ‘Save the Date’ photos, holding placards with captions that read “NO CAA” and “NO NRC”.

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s son Aryaman takes break from cricket due to ‘severe anxiety’

Aryaman Birla had been one of the players released by Rajasthan Royals before this year’s IPL auction. He did not find any takers for IPL 2020.

‘Kindle app and e-reader can co-exist, grow’

Amazon’s Kindle business is gaining ground from the increasing smartphone penetration and is driving substantial growth in the ebooks segment in India and not all of this has come at the cost of the e-reader business.

Watch | Women sing “Manuhor Manuhe Baabe” to protest CAA in Guwahati

Singing Bhupen Hazarika’s “Manuhor Manuhe Baabe”, about a thousand women in Guwahati’s Latasil protested against the CAA.

