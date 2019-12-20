Evening news briefing: CAA protests flare up, earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

As tensions remain high across the nation over the amended Citizenship Act with internet blocked and tight security, protests in parts of western Uttar Pradesh including — Bulandshahr, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar — turned violent Friday. Protesters torched several vehicles in Bulandshahr, while Meerut Police resorted to lathicharge, following stone-pelting at Lisar Gate. More than 15 districts in UP witnessed clashes between the police and protesters. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR for nearly a minute as an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Friday afternoon, as per the IMD. Tremors were also felt in several parts of North India, including Srinagar and Jammu. The earthquake struck 256 km northeast of the Afgan capital of Kabul.

USGS put the magnitude at 6.1. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. “The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush,” an official of the Seismology Department said. The quake hit at 5.13 pm. Read more

Allaying apprehensions about the implementation of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday asserted that it will not be applied in Bihar. In a terse reply to queries from journalists, who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, Kumar said, “Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).” Read more

A special court in Jaipur on Friday handed death penalty to four people convicted in connection with the 2008 serial blasts in the city that killed 71 people and injured 185 others. Four people were found guilty while another person was acquitted by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma in the blasts that rocked the old walled city of Jaipur on May 13, 11 years ago. The special court on Wednesday convicted Mohammad Saif, alias Carryon, 32; Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, alias Rajhans Yadav, 34; Saifur, alias Saif ur Rehman Ansari, 32; and Mohammad Salman, 26 in the case. All four are residents of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Anand Mahindra will step down as the Executive Chairman of the Mahindra Group with effect from April 1, 2020. Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, the company said in a statement. “With effect from 1st April 2020, Mr. Anand Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. This is in accordance with the SEBI guidelines,” the company’s statement read. Read more

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refused to meet Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on his visit to Washington DC, PTI reported on Friday (December 20). Jaishankar expressed disappointment with a Congressional resolution on Kashmir that Representative Jayapal had moved earlier. “I am aware of that resolution. I don’t think it’s a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, or a fair characterisation of what the government of India is doing. And I have no interest in meeting (Jayapal),” the Minister said in response to a question from a reporter. Read more

The only reason to watch the third edition of Dabangg is to see if Chulbul Pandey urf Salman Khan still has any ‘chulbulahat’ left in him, that thing that made the first two fairly enjoyable despite their utterly predictable arcs. The lowest common denominator is reached over and over again: fart jokes, camera lingering on female bosoms (sexism, here it comes), juvenile jokes which curdle as soon as they are out of the mouth (haha, not), a phalanx of bare-bodied baddies all painted black, and shining with oil (racism, natch), and in one sequence, a urinating arc from three male orifices, the farthest one belonging, of course, no prizes for guessing, to our dabangg. Read the review

Tangra may be the most well-known Chinatown in India, but Kolkata’s Tiretta Bazaar has the distinction of being the very first. The city, after all, is one of the few places in the world that can boast of having not one, but two distinct Chinatowns. The neighbourhood of Tiretta Bazaar in central Kolkata is one of the oldest continuously running marketplaces in the city around which the Chinese community first settled when they migrated to the city in the late 18th century. Read more

