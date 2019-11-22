Evening news briefing: BJP leader moves SC against post-poll alliance in Maha, Yashwant Sinha allowed to enter Srinagar, and more

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP leader moves Supreme Court against post-poll alliance

A meeting of the leaders of Sena, NCP and Congress is scheduled to take place later in the day, following which the three parties are expected to stake claim to form the new government in Maharashtra.

Japanese intern found dead at IIT-Guwahati hostel room

The deceased, identified as Kota Onoda, was a student of Gifu University in Japan and was in India for an internship. He was found dead inside a hostel room of the institute, police officials informed PTI.

Yashwant Sinha allowed to enter Srinagar, will try to meet detained leaders

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who was forced to return from Srinagar airport by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in September, was allowed entry Friday. Along with Sinha, the administration also allowed former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah, journalist Bharat Bhushan and civil society activist Kapil Kak to visit Srinagar.

Parliament Winter Session: Will take lesser time than Beijing to improve air quality, says Javadekar

The issue of pollution— air, water and plastic— was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The matter of air pollution in Delhi took up majority time in both the Houses yesterday.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Pujara calm waters after blistering start

Indian pace trio wreaked havoc as Bangladesh suffered another batting collapse. Four Bangladesh batsmen got out for ducks.

Youngest to crack state judicial services, Jaipur’s Mayank Pratap Singh set to become youngest judge

Jaipur’s Mayank Pratap Singh is all set to become the youngest judge in the country at the age of 21 after topping the Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) examination. He scored 169 marks out of 300 in the Mains exam and scored 28 out of 35 in the interview round to obtain the first rank and is awaiting the document verification round as of now.

Tesla Cybertruck starting at $39,900 launched, production starts late 2021

Tesla Cybertruck will be made available in three variants. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the Cybertruck, however, the truck won’t start rolling off the assembly line until late 2021.

Kung Fu nuns: From cooking to martial arts, saving the world one social act at a time

To challenge gender roles in India’s conservative culture, the Gyalwang Drukpa has also encouraged the nuns to learn skills traditionally reserved for men, such as plumbing, electrical fitting, driving and cycling.