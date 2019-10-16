Evening news briefing: Ayodhya hearing concludes in SC, PM Modi praises Savarkar in Maharashtra rally, and more

The Supreme Court Wednesday concluded the hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and has reserved the judgment. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also asked the parties to file written submissions on the moulding of relief in three days. The hearing of the title suit lasted for 40 days, becoming the second longest hearing in the apex court’s history.

A day after the Maharashtra BJP promised to confer the Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in its manifesto for the upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Hindutva ideologue had been “deprived” of India’s highest civilian honour. Speaking at a rally in Akola, Modi said that nationalism is at the core of nation-building because of the teachings of Savarkar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that public sector banks had the “worst phase” under the combination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. Her remarks came in response to a Rajan’s recent lecture at Brown University, where he had apparently mentioned that in its first term, the Narendra Modi government had not done better on the economy because the government was extremely centralised and the leadership does not appear to have a consistent articulated vision on how to achieve economic growth.

An ICC press release issued on Monday proposes to have at least one ICC event (men and women) every year. For the ongoing cycle, 2015-2023, both the BCCI and the ICC have the same official broadcaster, Star Sports, for their home series and global events respectively. The ICC seems to be planning to reap bigger broadcasting rewards by creating a conflict for the next cycle, weakening the BCCI in the process.

Among the NCERT’s preschool recommendations, it is noted that the children between the age of 3-6 years must be taught in their mother tongue or home language. Also known as pre-primary education, it is provided in any of the settings including anganwadis, nursery schools, preschools, preparatory schools and kindergartens. It defines the role that parents, teachers, policy makers, administrators and other stakeholders have in helping preschoolers achieve their learning targets and provide good quality education.

British royals Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday, marking the first royal trip to Pakistan in more than a decade. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, also attended at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG at the National Monument in Islamabad.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri rued missed opportunities as the hosts barely managed to draw against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Chhetri accepted the team’s inability to score against their neighbours in a match they were behind till the 87th minute.

