Top news today evening: Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amid CAB protests, Mardaani 2 movie review, and more

Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh — which was scheduled on Sunday and Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. This comes amid widespread protests across in Assam and Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Delhi: Cops lathicharge Jamia students, use tear gas during Citizenship Bill protests

The Citizenship Amendment Bill protests at Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi turned violent Friday after protesting students and police clashed. There were reports of stone-pelting at the protest site and police resorted to lathicharge and use of tear gas shells to disperse protesters. The police said they blocked the protest route by putting heavy barricades outside the campus, fearing violence, and detained those who tried to jump the barricades.

Forbes names Nirmala Sitharaman as 34th most powerful woman in world, two more Indians in top 100

Three Indians — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — are among the 100 most powerful women in the world as named by Forbes. In the Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ published recently, Sitharaman secured 34th spot, while Nadar Malhotra and Mazumdar Shaw were ranked 54 and 66.

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed, Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall

The Vaishno Devi hill shrine experienced the season’s first snowfall on Friday disrupting normal life, PTI reported. Kashmir remained cut-off from the rest of the country following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the second day and cancellation of all flights to and fro the Srinagar airport for the seventh day, officials were quoted as saying by the news agency.

IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 players ranked according to base price

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released a list of 332 players who will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. Former KKR player Robin Uthappa has opted for the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore for an Indian capped player whereas Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore. Here is the auction list of players ranked according to base price.

Explained: Tories get a huge majority, what now for the Brexit process?

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won the biggest parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, and Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced that the government will, as the Conservative Party repeatedly promised during the campaign, move quickly to “get Brexit done” — “Get it done before Christmas, introduce the legislation and get that moving in Parliament”.

Mardaani 2 movie review: Shivani Shivaji Roy is a necessary protagonist

Shivani Shivaji Roy is back. In this sequel to the 2014 film, the feisty, fearless policewoman has switched cities, from Mumbai to Kota, nothing else has changed: she is still straight-arrow, fearless, standing up, being counted.

A Japanese toddler is kept calm using cutouts of his mother

One person in Japan claims to have the perfect solution to prevent a one-year-old boy from crying every time his mother steps out of the room: life-sized cutouts. Twitter user @sato_nezi shared photos of the multiple life-sized cardboard cutouts of the boy’s mother that could be placed across the house to trick him into believing she was there.

