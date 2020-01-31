Evening news briefing: Dec 16 gangrape convicts won’t be hanged tomorrow, Economic Survey 2020; and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 6-6.5% in next fiscal; what’s the strategy for boosting wealth creation

The Economic Survey 2020 projected an economic growth of 6 to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April 1. The survey, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Friday. The survey put current fiscal growth at 5 per cent. Subramanian has said the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth. What does that mean?

Dec 16 gangrape case: Delhi court stays execution of four convicts until further orders

A Delhi court on Friday stayed the execution of four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case until further orders. The four convicts, Mukesh Singh (32), Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were scheduled to be hanged at 6 am at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Saturday, February 1. The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore.

President Kovind sidesteps NRC reference in Parliament speech, sticks to CAA

In the backdrop of nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), President Ram Nath Kovind Friday sidestepped references to NRC in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of Budget session. His omission holds significance in wake of the fact that the President had announced Modi government’s decision to “implement the process of ‘National Register of Citizens’ on priority basis” in his address to the joint sitting at the inauguration of 17th Lok Sabha on June 20 last year.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: IND beat NZ in Super Over again!

India took an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series after prevailing over New Zealand in yet another Super Over. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert managed to get 13 runs in the Super Over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Chasing 14, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli walked out to bat. Rahul hit a six and a four off the first two balls. Rahul got out off the third delivery, but Kohli finished the job with ease. The match headed into Super Over after four wickets fell in the final over by Shardul Thakur, reducing the Kiwis to 165/7.

Karnataka police arrest headmistress, parent for anti-CAA play by kids

Four days after the management of a school in Karnataka’s Bidar was booked in a case of sedition and breach of peace based on a complaint alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image was tarnished in a play staged by children against the CAA, the headmistress, and a parent were arrested on Thursday. Confirming this, Bidar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sreedhara T said, “the accused – Fareeda Begum, the in-charge headmistress of Shaheen School and Anuja Minsa, mother of the student who delivered the dialogue which mentioned slapping the PM, were arrested based on the evidence collected by the police based on the case filed on January 26.”

Explained: Coronavirus a public health emergency; what does WHO declaration mean?

Late on Thursday night, India time, the second meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General in Geneva under the International Health Regulations to discuss the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) outbreak in different parts of the world, declared that this is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). What does the global emergency declaration mean? Abantika Ghosh explains.

Delhi elections: Meet the ‘aam’ election debutants taking on ‘khaas’ Arvind Kejriwal

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, an engineer-turned civil servant caused the biggest upset that year by defeating three-time Congress chief minister Sheila Dixit in her bastion New Delhi constituency by more than 25,000 votes. Cut to 2020, that engineer-turned civil servant is now the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and pitched against him are two election debutants — BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. However, both the candidates are upbeat on defeating the Delhi CM in New Delhi seat — a contest that most people and AAP think is already “decided”.

Jawaani Jaaneman movie review: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer is a fun watch

“A little more consistency with the writing, and a re-upping of the fun-meter would have made Jawaani Jaaneman super. As it is, it is fun while it lasts,” writes Shubhra Gupta.

Viral Video: Wuhan residents stuck at home due to coronavirus sing anthem, shout slogans

Even as the city of Wuhan in China remains locked down to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, videos of residents of the city singing and encouraging each other from their homes have gone viral. Associated Press reported how residents of some high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan came together from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs. The anthem’s refrain, “Qilai, qilai, qilai!” or “Rise up, rise up, rise up!” echoed between the towers of skyscrapers in the city of 11 million, where streets have grown eerily quiet as families try to avoid contact with others who may be infected, the report said.

Explained: Ugly truth about India’s adherence to FRBM Act

By completely ignoring Revenue Deficit, and only focusing on containing Fiscal Deficit, the government has ensured that the FRBM Act (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) now hurts growth – which is exactly opposite of what fiscal consolidation was supposed to do.

