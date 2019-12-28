Evening news briefing: Rahul leads anti-CAA rally in Guwahati, Mary Kom refuses to shake hands with rival, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

‘I fear Assam is returning to path of violence’: Rahul targets BJP over CAA

In his first rally since protests broke out in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that the northeastern state might return to the path of violence because of BJP government’s policies. Addressing a rally in Guwahati, Rahul said, “I fear that because of BJP, Assam has taken to violence again,” he said, referring to the new citizenship law.

‘Choice of words could’ve been better but…’: Senior Meerut cop on colleague’s ‘go to Pak’ remark

After the video of a top cop asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes against the new citizenship law went viral, Meerut Additional Directorate General of Police (ADGP) Prashant Kumar on Saturday defended his colleague’s actions, saying the “choice of words” would have been better had the situation been normal.

Explained: How Andhra’s concept of three capitals is inspired by South Africa

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital to three separate locations. On December 17, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had hinted that Andhra Pradesh could have three decentralised capitals, on the lines of South Africa. The new capital being developed at Amaravati, Reddy hinted, could become the “Legislative Capital”, port city Visakhapatnam the “Executive Capital,” and Kurnool the “Judicial Capital”. So, how did South Africa get three capital cities? Read this explainer.

‘I was a bit angry’: Mary Kom after refusing handshake with Nikhat Zareen

After MC Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in the 51kg category bout, she did not respond to the latter’s attempt to hug her. “I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring,” Mary Kom told PTI after the bout.

Man breaches security cordon at Congress’ Lucknow event, Priyanka asks guards to stand down

In a video, a Sikh man was seen rushing towards Priyanka during a Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee meeting. He was immediately intercepted by two security guards and a party member. However, maintaining her poise, the Congress leader requested the guards to release the man and sat down to hear him.

Mona Singh shares first wedding photo: A happily ever after, says actor

Day after Mona Singh took wedding vows with investment banker Shyam Gopalan in Mumbai, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame made an official announcement of it by sharing a photo from her D-day. Along with the dreamy picture, she wrote, “Love laughter and a happily ever after.”

As Delhi shivers, people are sharing relatable memes to show how it feels

People in Delhi-NCR woke up to bone-chilling cold as the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. Dense fog enveloped the region reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. As meteorologists warned that temperatures can dip further, Delhi-NCR netizens took to social media to share jokes and memes.

Huawei Watch GT 2 first look: Always-on display, long battery life

Huawei’s latest Watch GT 2 adds a slew of features like the always-on screen and loudspeaker. The smartwatch is also aimed at fitness enthusiasts. Here is our first look at the Huawei Watch GT 2.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd