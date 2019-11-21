Evening news briefing: Maharashtra govt formation in ‘two days’, speculation over Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance, and more

Maharashtra govt Formation Live Updates: Final decision in two days, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said, “The picture about the government formation will be clear in a day or two. The government will be formed before first week of December and Shiv Sena’s chief minister will take oath.” The Sena leader further said that the government formation would be decided on the basis of issues faced by farmers, labourers and the needs of the infrastructure sector among others. “Now, there are no hurdles in government formation,” said Raut. READ MORE

‘Cat and mouse living together’: AIADMK on speculation over Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance

Stepping up the attack against actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who had said they are not averse to joining hands, the ruling AIADMK Thursday said their stark different ideologies would make it look like “a cat and mouse living together.” READ MORE

As Muslim Sanskrit professor leaves for home, BHU students come out in his support

After being appointed as assistant professor at Banaras Hindu University’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan (SVDV) two weeks ago, Firoze Khan, a doctorate in Sanskrit, on Wednesday left for his native place in Jaipur as students of his department continued with their protest opposing his appointment for the only reason that he is a Muslim. READ MORE

Explained: Ahead of Eden Test, your guide to pink ball cricket

India will play its first pink-ball, day-night Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Friday (November 22). There have been some concerns over the possibility of the pink ball negating the key strengths of the Indian bowling attack, especially in home conditions, viz., reverse swing and spin — this, in fact, has long been a reason for the BCCI’s reluctance to take the plunge into day-night Tests. READ MORE

Want to get rid of your ‘stress belly’? Here’s what you should do

It is known that stress is deadly. With time, it causes many physical and mental adversities that can slow down the body. From hair loss to loss of appetite, weight loss/gain, and even loss of libido, stress is bad news. One thing that people are especially miffed about, is the fact that stress leads to extra abdominal fat, which not only chips away a person’s confidence, but is also bad for health. READ MORE

Australians slam third umpire for Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial dismissal

Mohammad Rizwan was wronged by the umpires as he was given out off a no-ball from Pat Cummins in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. After the on-field umpire’s decision, third umpire Michael Gough took a look at where Cummins’ front foot landed. The former England cricketer looked at it several times and then ruled it in favour of Australia. READ MORE

Bikram Yogi, Guru, Predator review: Unmasking the horrors of a megalomaniac

Bikram Choudhury, better known as the man who introduced the fad called ‘Hot Yoga’ to the West, is the subject of Netflix’s latest documentary Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator and much like the name, you see these multiple versions of the man through the 86 minute documentary. READ MORE

FASTag mandatory from December 1: How to get it, what it does and more

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced last month that FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles effective December 1, 2019, after which vehicles running without the FASTag will be charged twice the normal rate at the toll gates.