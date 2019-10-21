Evening news briefing: Maharashtra, Haryana polls ends, SC on Mumbai’s Aarey trees and more

Assembly elections: 54.76% turnout in Maharashtra, over 57% in Haryana till 5 pm

Maharashtra saw 54.76 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, while Haryana witnessed 57.04 per cent turnout at the same time. An incident of stone pelting was reported near a polling booth in Haryana’s Nuh district in the morning, following a clash between BJP and Congress supporters. Police said that the incident occurred outside the booth, thus polling was not impacted. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, a Swabhimani Paksha candidate was admitted to hospital after three motocycle-borne masked men opened fire at him when he was in a car, and also beat him up after pulling him out of the vehicle in Amravati district, police said. Besides this, minor scuffle was reported in Jalna, Beed and Virar districts.

Not stopping Aarey metro shed: Supreme Court

Two weeks after the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai, the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it was not stopping the metro shed project. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court’s last order.

SC agrees to Centre’s land offer for construction of Ravidas temple in Delhi

Paving the way for construction of Guru Ravidas temple in South Delhi, Supreme Court Monday agreed to Centre’s offer of granting land at the same place where it existed before. Directing the Centre to set up a committee within six weeks for the construction, the bench also barred any commercial activity in the area in and around the place earmarked for the temple.

Pakistan stopping postal mail to India violates international norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service to India, saying the move violates international norms. “Pakistan’s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan,” Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3: India two wickets away from 3-0 series sweep

South Africa continued their bad run with the bat in the tournament as they were bundled out for 162 in the first innings in the second session of the third day. The Proteas had already lost two wickets in the last session of Day Two. Umesh Yadav took three wickets in the innings whereas Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each.

Reliance Jio’s new ‘All-in-One’ plans

Reliance Jio has announced new ‘All-in-One’ plans which start at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 each. The new plans promise unlimited calling on Jio-to-Jio numbers, along with 1000 minutes for outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers. Each plan offers 2GB data per day along with access to 100 SMS per day. Recently, Jio was in the news because it decided to charge customers for the IUC or the Interconnect usage charge that telecom companies pay each other for calls made to other networks from their networks.

Remember Kerala man rescued from python’s grip? New video shows how it happened

Days after a video of a labourer in Kerala being saved from the grip of a python went viral, an extended version of the video has surfaced and shows how the man was carrying the snake across his shoulders before it coiled around his neck. The earlier clip that went viral showed one Bhuvanachandran Nair with a python coiled around his neck and trying to choke him. The incident took place on October 15.

Idea Exchange with Sunil Ambekar (ABVP’s National Organising Secy)

ABVP’s National Organising Secy Sunil Ambekar said his book will dispel myths about RSS, and asserts that the social outfit is focussed on man-making. He also clarified that caste has no place in RSS, and claimed there is no Sangh prejudice against Nehru.