Evening news briefing: Delhi gangrape convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, Punjab to move SC over CAA; and more

2012 Delhi gangrape case: Court issues fresh death warrants, convicts to hang on Feb 1

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, a Delhi court issued fresh execution warrants in the case, postponing the date of the hanging of the four convicts to February 1. The four convicts will be executed at 6 am.

The fresh warrants were issued after the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court Wednesday that irrespective of a date and time fixed for the execution, it cannot take place as long as their mercy petition was pending before the President.

Would be shameful if I don’t call out PM for ‘identify people by clothes’ remark: Azad

A day after he was released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Friday called for repealing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it would be shameful if he does not raise his voice when the Prime Minister say ‘identify people from their clothes’.

“If I don’t raise my voice when PM says identity people from their clothes, it would be shameful. Insaniyat (humanity) is something that is greater than caste and religion,” Azad said while addressing a press conference. He also said that if someone is discriminating on the behalf of religion, they are disrespecting the Constitution of the country.

Day after snub to Amazon, Piyush Goyal says ‘all lawful investments’ welcome

Facing flak from the Opposition for his remark that Amazon was not ‘doing a great favour’ by investing a billion dollar in the country, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Friday said his statement was “misconstrued” and underlined that investments in the country were welcome provided they adhered to rules and regulations.

“My statement on Amazon was misconstrued, the government welcomes all investments within regulations. We welcome all types of investments. But if the foundation of any investment violates the law, then there will be a legal process,” Goyal told reporters.

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution asking the Centre to repeal contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India.

With this, Congress-ruled Punjab became the second state after Kerala to bring in an Assembly resolution seeking the repeal of the CAA.

The state government also sought an amendment to the form of the National Population Register (NPR) to allay fears in certain quarters regarding the NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In Kerala’s conflict heartland, a Muslim Theyyam in a Hindu ritual

It’s a little past midnight and the courtyard of the Kamballur Kottayil household in Kerala’s northernmost Kasaragod district is gradually filling up. More than a dozen tube-lights, hoisted on wooden poles, have lit up the place. Women, old and young, seat themselves on plastic chairs, or wherever they can find a place. The men prefer to stick around the three sides of the courtyard, but not too far away, so they don’t miss the action. A mini ice-cream truck, set up in the bushes nearby, is making brisk business.

Close to 1 am, a clutch of men begin to beat the chenda, a traditional percussion instrument, to signal the start of the famous Kamballur Mappila Chamundi Theyyam. One of northern Kerala’s ancient dance forms, Theyyam broadly encompasses Hindu ritualistic tenets. But in some places, mythological lore is enmeshed with the area’s social history to introduce Muslim, or Mappila, characters in Theyyam. Kamballur’s is one such fascinating example.

Love Aaj Kal trailer: Kartik-Sara starrer feels like a rehash of the original Imtiaz Ali film

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, is out. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film takes its title from Ali’s 2009 film that starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

In the trailer, we see two timelines. One features Sara and Kartik living in the present-day world, and the other one has Kartik and debutante Arushi Sharma playing school kids back in 1990.

Watch the trailer of Love Aaj Kal here

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika’s JNU visit: I don’t want to go and stand with tukde tukde gang

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next release Panga on January 24. The actor, who is known to speak her mind, was recently asked about Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal National University before the release of Chhapaak.

In an interview with Spotboye, Kangana said, “I think she is exercising her democratic right. She very well knows what she is doing. I should not have an opinion about what she is doing. It is not appropriate for me to say that she should have done this or that.”

Photos | Inside IRCTC’s Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday flagged off the inaugural run of the second premium Tejas train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Services on this train will begin on January 19. It is the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC. Click here to seen pictures.

