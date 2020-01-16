Evening news briefing: India to invite Pak for SCO summit, Dhoni omitted from BCCI contract, and more

From India’s proposal to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for the SCO summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi later this year, to MS Dhoni being omitted from BCCI’s Annual Player Contracts list, here are the top headlines today evening. From India’s proposal to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for the SCO summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi later this year, to MS Dhoni being omitted from BCCI’s Annual Player Contracts list, here are the top headlines today evening.

India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO summit in New Delhi

In a significant departure from its stated position that “talks and terror cannot go together”, India on Thursday said that New Delhi will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in the national capital later this year. “All 8 countries and 4 observers will be invited,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar when asked whether Imran Khan will be invited to SCO heads of govt meeting in India.

2012 Delhi gangrape case: Court directs Tihar authorities to file status report on scheduled execution of convicts

A Delhi court on Thursday directed authorities in Tihar jail to file a proper report by tomorrow about the status of the scheduled execution of the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 gangrape and murder case, news agency PTI reported. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after jail authorities informed that they have written to the Delhi government on the issue of scheduled execution on January 22 in view of pending remedies of the accused.

Kerala Guv miffed after state moves SC against CAA without his nod

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Thursday hit out at the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act without seeking his approval. “I have no issue with them going to the Supreme Court but they should have informed me first. I being constitutional head come to know about it through newspapers. Clearly, I am not just a rubber stamp,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Explained: Why BCCI’s denial of contract to Dhoni does not mean he’s over — as yet

M S Dhoni’s omission from the list of 27 centrally contracted players, for the period from October 2019 to September 2020 was not unexpected. The former India captain has been in cricketing hibernation for the last six-odd months. But Dhoni’s stint is not over yet, Shamik Chakraborty explains why.

A Married Woman: Ekta Kapoor presents the story of two souls who rose beyond ‘sexual and societal boundaries’

AltBalaji and ZEE5 have announced their new project titled A Married Woman. Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the web series led by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra. It is based on author Manju Kapur’s novel of the same name. The teaser begins with a narration that tells the audience how the Supreme Court’s judgment on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised sexual conduct between adults of the same sex, healed a wound of 27 years.

Google Play Store removes 17 harmful Riskware apps

Google has removed 17 apps from the Play Store discovered as Riskware by security company Bitdefender. The apps with total downloads of over 550,000, dodged Google’s vetting system, thanks to malicious tactics. Some of these apps include ‘Car Racing 2019’, ‘Backgrounds 4K HD’, ‘Barcode Scanner’, ‘Period Tracker – Cycle Ovulation Women’s’ and more.

Amid snowfall, Sikh men perform Bhangra in Solang

A group of bhangra enthusiasts were not deterred by snowfall as they broke into the popular Punjabi dance form in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Valley. A video, shared by Facebook page Khalsa College Amritsar ‘Bhangra & Jhumar’, features a group of men from Amritsar’s Khalsa College dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi track amid snowfall in Solang.

A tweet by Kerala Tourism on a beef dish sparks war of words

A tweet by the official handle of the Kerala Tourism – that was about a beef dish consumed in the state – ended up sparking a war of words on Twitter. On Wednesday, @KeralaTourism posted a photo of popular local delicacy ‘Beef Ularthiyathu (beef fry)’, with a link to the recipe on their website. However, many people claimed the tweet ‘hurt their religious sentiments’ since it contained a photo of beef. Some critics said the timing of the tweet on beef could have been better, given people in other states are celebrating festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu.

