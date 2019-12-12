Top news today evening: Assam on edge over CAB protests; SC junks Ayodhya verdict review pleas, and more

Here are the top headlines today evening. Here are the top headlines today evening.

CAB protests keep Assam on edge

Assam continued to remain on edge as anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests intensified across the state, with thousands of people taking to the streets prompting police to open fire. According to PTI, the police had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting. While mobile internet services remain suspended in 10 districts of Assam, Guwahati, the epicentre of the protests, is under indefinite curfew. The headquarters of the Asom Gana Parishad in Guwahati were attacked by the angry protesters, while Assam BJP MLA Binod Hazarika’s house was set ablaze by protesters in Assam’ Chabua, news agency PTI reported.

Supreme Court dismisses petitions seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all petitions seeking review of its November 9 Ayodhya judgment where it ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims be given five acres for building a mosque. A five-judge Constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, and Sanjiv Khanna, took up 18 review petitions in chamber. Of these eighteen review petitions, nine were filed by those who were parties in the original matter. The other nine are filed by third parties.

PM Modi systematically moving with ‘Hindu supremacist agenda’: Imran Khan on Citizenship bill

Continuing his tirade against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of moving ahead with its ‘Hindu supremacist agenda’. “India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of J&K, then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law,” Imran Khan tweeted. Meanwhile, Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson, on Khan’s comments said, “All his statements are unwarranted. He should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India.”

Jharkhand Election 2019: Over 62 pc polling till 5 pm, polling peaceful so far

In the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections, an estimated 62 per cent of over 56 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Thursday. The polling is being held in 17 constituencies across eight districts, officials said. Voting began at 7 am amid tight security on Thursday. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies exercised their franchise till 3 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan signs his next with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will star in Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s yet-to-be-titled film next. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020. “Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script,” a source informed indianexpress.com. Aashiq Abu also shared photos of himself and King Khan at Mannat on Instagram. “Thank you, @iamsrk. We love you,” he wrote along with the photo.

Watch: Woman rescues 20 kg python in Kerala, praised on social media for calling it ‘bachha’

A woman led the rescue of a huge python in Kerala recently and the video of her holding the reptile by the head is going viral on social media, with people praising her quick thinking and compassion. In the video, the woman is seen rescuing a snake, that reportedly weighed 20kg, from a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam with her bare hands. Assisted by two men, who held the reptile by its tail, Vidya Raju was seen handling the snake with great care. Raju resides in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the reptile was found.

‘You’re supposed to be Mr. Nice Guy’: David Warner shocked after Tim Southee’s unnecessary throw

David Warner was as shocked as anyone after Tim Southee displayed a rare moment of aggression on Day 1 in the first Test at the Perth on Thursday. In the seventh over of the innings, Joe Burns played a forward defensive shot off Southee’s bowling and the latter had a shy at the stumps as soon as he collected it. The throw hit Burns on the hand and the Kiwi bowling spearhead walked back to his run-up, unapologetic about the incident. A shocked Warner exchanged a few words with Southee as his partner was barely a couple of inches outside the crease and the throw was unnecessary. At the end, Warner said, “Mate, c’mon. You’re supposed to be Mr Nice Guy.”

UK Elections 2019: What you should know

In what is being seen as the ‘Brexit election’, Britain is all set to go into its first winter election in nearly a decade.

