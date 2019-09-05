Evening news briefing: Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail; BJP prepares ground for Maha assembly polls and more

INX Media case: Chidambaram to be kept in separate cell at Tihar jail

In a major setback to P Chidambaram, a Delhi court on Friday sent the former Union minister to judicial custody in Tihar jail for 14 days in the INX Media money laundering case. The Congress leader was produced before the court after his two-day CBI custody ended today. Considering that he is a protectee under Z-security, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed that the Congress leader be kept in a separate cell at Tihar jail. Read more

Maharashtra: BJP prepares ground to claim majority seats in 2019 Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has given consent for the pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, has begun talking about seat-sharing for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to pitch for majority seats compared to the Sena for the October Assembly elections. Thus, indicating the formula of 50:50 is not agreeable. The Sena is pushing for 50:50 seat share, which means out of the 270 seats, they want to contest 135 seats. Read more

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: What are the penalties for each offence

New Traffic Rules and Fines in India 2019: With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into effect from September 1, the Centre is all set to crack the whip on some of the most common traffic violations across the country. While the states are in the process of issuing a notification, the Centre has prepared a list of offences that can be compounded. Read more

England vs Australia 4th Ashes Day 2: Smith, Wade keep AUS steady

Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Rain caused a frustrating delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea and only 44 overs were bowled on the opening day. Follow UPDATES

Video of Bolero zipping past stranded Jaguar in flooded Navi Mumbai street goes viral

Mumbaikars struggled to travel after heavy rains hit the city again, but one video of a luxury sedan stranded in water while a jeep whizzes past is getting laughs out of people on the internet. A video going that has taken social media by storm shows a Jaguar stranded in a flooded underpass at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. But an Indian-made SUV zips past despite the flooding and gets to the other side of the road without any incident. Read the full story

‘Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown back’: Sara Ali Khan shares old picture

She might only be two-films old, but actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked about actors today. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of herself weighing more than 90 kg with her mother, Amrita Singh on Instagram. The post invited numerous positive comments from the Bollywood brigade including actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor, and also shed light on the 24-year-old actor’s fitness transformation. Read more