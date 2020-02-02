Evening news briefing: Three persons with Coronavirus symptoms admitted in Jaipur, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Three persons with Coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Jaipur

Three persons suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to SMS Government Hospital here, an official said on Sunday. “They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Their blood samples have been collected and the report is expected to come by Sunday evening,” Dr D S Meena, Superintendent of SMS hospital said. READ MORE

Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow

A Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Lucknow’s posh Hazratganj police station area on Sunday morning. in Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE

JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan address joint rally in Sangam Vihar

Addressing a joint rally with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said, “Nitish Kumar changed the definition of politics in Bihar. He brought development to the forefront in the state”. “I am glad to share the stage with him,” Nadda added. READ MORE

India vs New Zealand: Black Caps whitewashed in T20Is

India beat New Zeland by 25 runs in the fifth and final T20 International at the Bay Oval to complete a clean sweep over the Kiwis in the five-match T20I series on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma battled a calf injury on way to his 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt as India managed 163/3. In reply, the hosts were restricted to 156/9. READ MORE

Anti CAA, NRC protester dies at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh

A protester at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh- Park Circus died on Saturday night after she fell ill during her protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. The women has been identified as Sameeda Khatun (57) who was a resident of Entally area of the city. According to protesters, Khatun who was asthmatic patient died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by husband and eight children. READ MORE

Who is an anti-national?

The sudden popularity of gaddar, a word that was generally restricted to the popular stage and screen, is an instance of the manner in which the politics of hate seasoned with victimhood appropriates existing language and alters it for its own use. READ MORE

Ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi: AAP to Election Commission

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital for the upcoming elections over his alleged provocative speeches. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against his remarks. READ MORE

‘Try your magical exercise’: Rahul Gandhi’s advise to PM Modi on economy

Continuing his attack on the government over the Union Budget, which he had called “hollow”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a cheeky dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted a suggestion to rescue the country from the economic slowdown. READ MORE

As 15th Finance Commission report is tabled in Parliament, a look at what this body is — and what it does

The report of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, along with an Action Taken Report, was tabled in Parliament on Saturday (February 1). The Commission, headed by N K Singh, had submitted its Report to the President in December 2019. READ MORE

From farm sector to personal finance, here’s The Indian Express’ full coverage of Budget 2020

Facing one of the steepest slides in growth and just into the first year of its second term, the NDA-2 government decided to play safe when it came to imparting a positive impulse to the economy. READ MORE

