‘Even Turks find Taimur a brute, but some name kids after him’: Meenakshi Lekhi

Ïn an apparent dig at actor Saif Ali Khan, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Tuesday said that while even Turks found Taimur, the Turco-Mongol ruler, “a brute”, some people choose to name their children after him.

Quoting a Twitter handle “True Indology,” Lekhi commented: “Even Turks find Taimur a brute! But some people choose to name their children Taimur.”

Saif Ali Khan has recently been receiving brickbats over a statement made in the context of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which tells the story of a 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader. In an interview, Khan had said, “I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

In the film, released on January 10, actors Sharad Kelkar, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan play the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tanhaji Malusare (a lieutenant of the Maratha warrior king) and Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod, respectively.

Lekhi was in the news recently for criticising Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. After Nadella spoke against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Lekhi said it was a “perfect example” of how the “literate need to be educated”.

“How literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?” the BJP spokesperson tweeted.

