Even Lord Rama can’t ensure a 100% crime-free society: UP minister on Unnao gangrape victim

Hours after a 23-year-old gangrape victim was set ablaze allegedly by five men in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh Thursday said that even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a “100 per cent crime-free society”.

“Saying that society would be 100 per cent crime free, I don’t think this surety can be given even by Lord Ram,” said Food and Civil Supplies minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh.

The minister, however, assured that the culprit behind the act will be punished, adding that the BJP-led government was the first party since Independence to never compromise with culprits and ensure strict punishment.

“The governments led by Modiji and Yogiji never give shelter to any accused nor support them. I think crime has taken place always but if there is anyone who has taken prompt action in working it out and punishing culprits it is the Yogi government,” he said.

Earlier this morning, five persons, who allegedly set the woman on fire, were arrested. The woman was admitted to hospital in Lucknow, from where she was airlifted to Delhi and is now admitted in Safdarjung Hospital.

The 23-year-old survivor had registered an FIR in March this year, accusing the five men of sexually assaulting her on several occasions in 2018. She was attacked on her way to court.

