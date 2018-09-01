Even CM Shivraj Chouhan is welcome to join Congress, says Kamal Nath

On the question of contesting the upcoming Assembly election, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “I have not yet decided, because I am still a Member of Parliament. On the question of contesting the upcoming Assembly election, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “I have not yet decided, because I am still a Member of Parliament.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday invited Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join his party, PTI reported. This comes a day after BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur praised Nath for development of the latter’s Lok Sabha constituency Chhindwara.

Replying to the question if he would invite Gaur to switch allegiance to Congress, Nath said “Why only Gaur, I also invite Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join the Congress.”

The Congress leader was addressing a press conference in Bhopal today. He welcomed Gaur’s comment, saying, “What Gaur has said is a reality. I have data that shows that as a union urban development minister, I had released the highest-ever amount of money for Madhya Pradesh. I had released over Rs 4,500 crore for MP.”

On the question of contesting the upcoming Assembly election, Nath said, “I have not yet decided, because I am still a Member of Parliament.

“It is also being said that both elections (Assembly and Lok Sabha) will be held together because (BJP president) Amit Shah had written a letter in this regard to the Law Commission. The letter was not written by some minor leader. This shows the seriousness of the issue,” he said.

Nath also took the opportunity to criticise the Modi government’s step to demonetise currency notes, calling it a complete failure. “More currency than the amount demonetised has returned to the banks,” he said.

