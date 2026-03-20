‘EV was not being charged’: After deadly fire at Indore businessman’s house, his son raises some questions

A day after a devastating fire in Indore claimed at least eight lives from a single family, a key survivor has disputed police’s initial findings on the cause of the blaze and raised questions about the rescue effort.

The fire broke out early Wednesday at the residence of businessman Manoj Pugalia in Brajeshwari Annexe Colony, rapidly engulfing the house and leaving eight people dead, including Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran, and two children. Four others, including Pugalia’s son Saurabh, managed to escape.

Police had initially attributed the incident to an explosion at an electric vehicle charging point installed outside the house, suggesting the blast sparked a fire that quickly spread through the structure. However, Saurabh Pugalia, who survived the blaze, has publicly rejected this version, stating that no vehicle was plugged in at the time.