‘EV was not being charged’: After deadly fire at Indore businessman’s house, his son raises some questions

Saurabh Pugalia, who survived the blaze that claimed the lives of his father and 7 others, questioned police’s initial findings and the rescue effort. An officer said all angles were being probed.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 05:59 AM IST
‘EV was not being charged’: After deadly fire at Indore businessman’s house, his son raises some questionsPolice inspect the house in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday. (PTI)
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A day after a devastating fire in Indore claimed at least eight lives from a single family, a key survivor has disputed police’s initial findings on the cause of the blaze and raised questions about the rescue effort.

The fire broke out early Wednesday at the residence of businessman Manoj Pugalia in Brajeshwari Annexe Colony, rapidly engulfing the house and leaving eight people dead, including Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran, and two children. Four others, including Pugalia’s son Saurabh, managed to escape.

Police had initially attributed the incident to an explosion at an electric vehicle charging point installed outside the house, suggesting the blast sparked a fire that quickly spread through the structure. However, Saurabh Pugalia, who survived the blaze, has publicly rejected this version, stating that no vehicle was plugged in at the time.

“We charge the car regularly, but that day, it was not connected. If nothing was plugged in, how could the charging point cause a fire or short circuit?” he asked, adding that videos circulating on social media appear to show sparks and a possible explosion at an electric pole outside the house.

He also challenged another element of police’s account that electronic door locks delayed rescue efforts after the power supply was cut. “There are no electronic locks in the house. It remains open. Anyone can verify this,” he said.

Saurabh alleged delays in the emergency response, claiming that quicker arrival of fire tenders and ambulances might have reduced the death toll. “Timely action could have saved lives,” he said.

A senior police officer said an expert committee comprising forensic specialists, electrical inspectors and fire safety officials has been tasked with determining the exact cause of the blaze.

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“The investigation is underway, and all possible angles, including electrical faults, structural factors and response protocols, are being examined. We will establish the precise sequence of events based on scientific evidence,” the officer said.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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